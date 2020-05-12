International Nurses Day 2020: Why ‘The Language of Kindness – A Nurse’s Story’ by Christie Watson is a must read

Caring and being responsible for saving precious lives marks the sacred territory that is part of every nurse’s job.

International Nurses Day 2020: An inspiring read for book lovers! Christie Watson’s ‘The Language of Kindness- A Nurse’s Story’ is a remarkable book to read on International Nurses Day 2020. As a nurse who has served for more than 20 years, Christie Watson shares valuable insights from her life’s challenges about a profession that is synonymous with noble service to humanity and selfless spirit of compassion.

International Nurses Day 2020: Challenges, Problem Solving

In her role as a resuscitation officer, Christie explains the challenges of working in a ‘hybrid’ role – a specialist nurse with expertise in resuscitation and has to train other healthcare professionals, nurses and doctors about resuscitation.

When her role shifts to being a children’s nurse, Christine captures the beauty and vulnerability of her new professional role in these words, “Nursing requires building immunity to sorrow, but nursing children requires being silly…..Making a child laugh.”

International Nurses Day 2020: Why do we celebrate this day?

Saluting nurses for their selfless service is the least we can do.

The reality of a nurse’s life includes being in sync with medical emergencies and complexities. Also, in most hospitals across the world, staffing levels are not always up to full potential. This means that for most nurses during a hectic day, there is barely any time to grab lunch or even go to the toilet! The pay is also not as generous as the 24×7 routine demands, as Christie writes in her book, “We had to sell our house and I can barely afford my rent.’

Caring and being responsible for saving precious lives marks the sacred territory that is part of every nurse’s job.

A neonatal nurse, for instance, has to be perfectly observant and in charge of even babies who cannot speak by knowing, watching and observing how they breathe and how their systems are functioning.

‘Each baby responds differently to sensitive drugs…..A decimal point out of place during a drug calculation can lead to the death of a baby,’ the author warns. So, what is the way forward? Nurses, with their experience in the field of nursing, ‘simply get a feel of things’.

Take another example Christie cites in her book ‘The Language of Kindness’: A premature baby’s auditory cortex is at a crucial stage of development. This also means that such babies are at high risk as they may have immature lungs and are yet to develop a proper immune system. Their kidneys do not function properly and their gastrointestinal systems are fragile. In such complex situations, Christie highlights the importance of loving care extended by nurses.

Yet she reminds gently that sometimes there are lapses such as how there is always a ‘nurse who always sleeps while standing’, mostly because they have been awake all the time!

In Christie’s words, “Twenty years in nursing has taken so much from me but has given me back even more.” Indeed, this reflects the spirit of a remarkable profession and the noble essence that underlies their service to humanity.