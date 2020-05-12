International Nurses Day 2020: Saluting frontline health workers during COVID-19 pandemic; check history, significance

World Health Organisation has joined hundreds of partners around the world to highlight the role of nurses in the continuum of health care.

International Nurses Day 2020: Happy Nurses Day to all amazing nurses across the world! Worldwide, May 12th is honoured and observed as International Nurses Day. So, what exactly is the reason for marking this as a special day? International Nurses Day is celebrated each year to mark the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. “Nursing the World to Health” has been assigned as the theme for International Nurses Day this year. International Nurses Day this year is even more special as it is the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. The WHO has named 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife, to mark the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale ‘s birth.

Also, the World Health Organisation has joined hundreds of partners around the world to highlight the role of nurses in the continuum of health care, and to thank nurses for what they do for the service of people who need extra attention. Tributes are pouring in from Indians on social media platforms as we thank nurses for their selfless and noble service at all times and most importantly, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses are putting their lives at risk and staying away from their loved ones to render their services.

The COVID-19 pandemic has re-established the role of health workers, especially nurses in our society. In these grim times, when the pandemic has pushed millions of people across the world into hospitals. This means that nurses have tougher tasks at hand and they are not giving up just yet in the fight against the coronavirus infections. Globally, nurses have been at the forefront of the battle against an unparalleled threat like the Covid-19 pandemic and have displayed tremendous strength, commitment, and compassion in these uncertain times.

On this occasion of International Nurses Day, Indians from all walks of life are praising their selfless spirit of noble service.

“They determine the medical problem and communicate about it to the doctor so that the treatment process can start without any delay. They educate our patients, along with providing a listening ear or a calming touch to the patients. They are often ignoring their own health and eventually becoming the soft target of the infection. But, now with the availability of the PPE kit, they have been able to work harder without worrying much about their own health,” said Dr. Sameer Kulkarni, Facility Director, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram told FE Online.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has also lauded the nurses who are working as the first line of attack against the Coronavirus. “Our fellow Punjabi Raman shared this caricature. Our frontline warriors are our superheroes. Urge all to take precautions like moving out with mask, washing hands frequently & maintaining social distancing to join our superheroes in fight against Covid-19’, said the captain on his Twitter timeline.

Our fellow Punjabi Raman shared this caricature. Our frontline warriors are our superheroes. Urge all to take precautions like moving out with mask, washing hands frequently & maintaining social distancing to join our superheroes in fight against #Covid19. #InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/dcmtaqMdfF — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 12, 2020

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameshwar Teli has also commended the efforts of the nurse community at the forefront of the Covi-19 fight. The minister took to his twitter account to salute all the nurses who are fighting a tough battle against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Date,12th May is commemorated as International Nurses Day on the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing. My salute to #Nurses community at the forefront of #Covid19 fight. Wish you everyone happy #InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/Xj7YNnl4Z8 — Rameswar Teli (@Rameswar_Teli) May 12, 2020

As tributes continue to pour in for nurses on International Nurses Day 2020, let this day also be a reminder of the world’s tough battle against COVID-19 pandemic.