International Nurses Day 2020: How nurses are the heroes fighting COVID-19 pandemic

By Dr. Rajeev Nayyar

International Nurses Day 2020: The COVID-19 burst is now a global issue halting cities, economies, states and lifeline. COVID caught many off-guards, but we are fortunate to have the largest trained healthcare workers around the world who are trying to stem the tide. Healthcare workers are standing between COVID-19 and the rest of the world. Among all the healthcare workers Nurses are always the lifeline to deal with pandemic. In other words, Nurses are the front-line warrior standing against disease. The highly contagious COVID-19 poses an obvious threat to nurses but we are glad to have nurses who are daily updating themselves and around them on protocols/guidelines of COVID-19. The disease prevention steps are added, and social distancing techniques designed to prevent COVID-19 from spreading within the hospital setting.

While researchers are battling laboratories and clinical studies our Nurses are giving head on fight and facing the direct threat of COVID-19. They are directly interacting with COVID-19 patients and their role is critical to the entire healthcare operation. The unprecedented pandemic has once again highlighted the critical role of nursing in patient care. The tender care, compassion and understanding nature of our nurses makes a lot of difference to the lives of patients they are attending. There are no words to praise the dedication and hard work of our nurses. With a smile they dedicate their time to patients in recovery.

Our nurses make sure that proper sanitation is also followed to turn the tide of pandemic. In this time of need we also got requests from our retired nurses (in case we need them), they are ready for help. The selflessness commitment of nurses is remarkable and nowhere to be found. Be it long shifts, double duty or going hungry-thirsty with PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for 6 hours our nurses are ready with full dedication. To keep our nurses motivated we encourage them to share their experience with our bulletin board, organized selfie sharing in a way to demonstrate the seriousness of their tasks. We have provided them with all the extra gear they need to deal with pandemic.

As frontline workers, nurses also bear the responsibility of educating patients and the public on how to stay healthy and safe. For our nurses, we have designed a team which takes load off the nurses for educating the public and the team goes to various public places for education purposes.

We have organized webinars, digital talk shows, direct mailers and use social media in ways to educate the public on how to be vigilant of infection in hospitals. This helps nurses as well in direct and in-direct ways. The doctors and paramedics have absolute trust on nurses and take their advice in case needed. Nurses are part of our big family and without them the picture is not complete.

The newer policies, guidelines and upgraded equipment have lessened the burden of nurses in recent years but nurses must still exercise caution during pandemic. Longer shifts and stress can result in burnout for many nurses hence we design a roster of our nurses accordingly to give them rest and adequate time to destress. We encourage our nurses to take breaks, get away from the computer for some time, practice deep-breathing, drink lots of water, eat right and sleep tight. Overwhelming all the odds nurses around the world have remained strong and steadfast.

The columnist is Facility Director, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj. Views expressed are the author’ s own.