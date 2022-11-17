International Men’s Day: Objectives, significance and theme for 2022

International Men’s Day (IMD) is globally celebrated every year on 19th November. It is observed to recognize and celebrate boys’ and men’s lives, achievements, and contributions, in particular for their contributions to union, society, community, nation, family, marriage, and childcare. The broader and ultimate aim of celebrating IMD is to promote basic awareness of men’s issues.



Objectives for celebrating International Men’s Day:



1) Promoting positive male role models is one of the objectives of the IMD. It means supporting not just movie stars and sportsmen but everyday, working-class men who are living honorable, honest lives

2) To celebrate the positive contributions of men to society, marriage, community, family, child care, and the environment

3) To focus on the health and well-being of men- physical, social, emotional, and spiritual

4) To underline bias against men in areas of social services, social attitudes and expectations, and law

5) To enhance gender relations and promote gender equality

6) To create a safer, better world, where all people can be safe and grow to reach their full potential



IMD was inaugurated on 7 February 1992 by Thomas Oaster. However, a year earlier, on 8 February 1991, the project of International Men’s Day was conceived. In 1999, in Trinidad and Tobago, the project was re-initialised. In Malta country, the longest-running celebration of International Men’s Day has taken place. In this country, events have occurred since 7 February 1994.

Yearly themes (last six years)



2017: Celebrating Boys and Men In All Their Diversity

2018: Positive Male Role Models

2019: Making a Difference for Boys and Men

2020: Better Health for Men and Boys

2021: Better relations between men and women

2022: Helping men and boys

