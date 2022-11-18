International Men’s Day: Meet successful under 30 restaurateurs who are redefining the way we eat, drink and think about food

Despite the substantial risks and the tough working hours, owning a restaurant business can be one of the most rewarding experiences in a person’s life. However, there are a few who nurtured a lifelong ambition of starting a restaurant and never looked back. On International Men’s Day, let’s meet some of the most successful under 30 restaurateurs who are changing the way we look at food. In an exclusive conversation with each of them, we discussed about the risk in opening a restaurant, work life balance, 2023 food trends, and more:

Karan Nohria, Founder – Silly, Mumbai & Delhi; 23-years old

Tell us about your journey?

Well, I’m a newcomer to the restaurant industry, and I never imagined myself owning a restaurant someday. Growing up, I saw my family involved in a variety of businesses, and after being in business with my family, I honestly became bored with the same routine and mundane system; after all, I was only 20. That’s when I first became interested in events, and it immediately piqued my interest. I organized events for other restaurants and clubs. I became involved in how things were run and decided to take a leap of faith. At the age of 21, I launched my first self-funded restaurant- Silly and hence began my entrepreneurial journey.

Can you give us a ballpark idea as to when did you break even?

We met our break-even point within the span of 10-11 months since we initially launched in March 2021.

How many outlets/businesses do you have so far?

We have one at the moment in Mumbai and our second outlet is all set to launch in Delhi this coming January.

What does work-life balance stand for you?

It is difficult to maintain work-life balance if you work in the hospitality industry, but I believe it is very important for one’s peace of mind to take regular breaks, and it also helps develop a better understanding of who you are.

As a founder, what is your core responsibility and in what capacity are you involved with it?

My core responsibility is to manage literally everything and I’ve mais majorly involved de it a habit not to do everything by myself; instead, I involve my team in all discussions and decisions. I oversee everything that happens in the restaurant, including day-to-day operations, ideation, changes and improvements required to keep up with the ever-changing industry, food, cocktails, service quality, and social media and marketing, to name a few.

What are the future trends in hospitality that you foresee for 2023?

Our industry’s future is full of exciting possibilities. Smart technology, in my opinion, will be at the forefront of trends in the hospitality industry. From order management systems to apps and websites that offer curated experiences and one-stop-shops for all things food and beverage as well cross collaborations. Hospitality technology will help to reduce workload and accelerate automation and processes.

One can never predict food trends in the hospitality industry as a whole.

Ishaan Bahl, Founder – 145 Cafe & Bar, Mumbai; 29 years old

Tell us about your journey

I entered Mumbai’s F&B industry at the age of 21 and conceptualised 145 on a

tattered notepad that I carried around while shadowing my restaurateur father

in 2015. I had just returned to Mumbai after graduating with Honors from USC Marshall School of Business. Clear about the decision that I wanted to follow my father and grandfather’s footsteps into the industry, I was keen to explore the industry with a different approach – that of a millennial. That year 145 launchedKala Ghoda and became my canvas to create a casual neighbourhood café & bar that offered a chilled out, casual experience, with global eats and drinks.

As a founder, what is your core responsibility and in what capacity are you involved with it?

I try not to micromanage; I am truly blessed with a core team and individual unit teams; my main focus is on attention to detail, in-depth observations, and providing better experiences for people! You could say I eat, drink, and breathe 145 in a way.

What are the future trends in hospitality that you foresee for 2023?

People crave for “digital detox” from time to time, so offline experiences will increase especially after covid. Some of the trends that i personally believe will be a major hit in 2023 are health and welless focused concepts, simplified choices, eco-friendly and sustainable dining and in liquor – new gins and mezcal like smoked tequila

Jayesh Kathuria, Co-founder- The Liquor Store; 29 years old

Tell us about your journey

During the course of my education in the UK, I’ve had the fortune to experience the Scottish whiskey trails. I was fortunate to experience the Scottish whiskey trails. This led us to brainstorm the concept of merging technology and retail together and to bring this novel experience to India for the first time by launching the First AR Immersive Liquor Store; as this is something that is sorely lacking currently in the Indian market.

Having 30 years of experience gives us a unique insight and background of the Liquor industry, which we have utilized to bring this concept from inception to conception. Bringing the dream of TLS to fruition, so that our clientele may experience the luxury and the uniqueness that is solely available to us. To add on, The Tavern brings in the experience of the Old British colonial era taverns and the luxury of the British generals have partaken of.

Can you give us a ballpark idea as to when did you break even?

We have received an amazing response from the consumers so far. Keeping in mind the current scenario with the footfall keeps increasing however with TLS the unique touch and feel of the experience is a real attraction for the consumers. Add the ballpark idea as to when did you break even.

How many outlets/businesses do you have so far?

We have one outlet so far in Belapur, Navi Mumbai.

What does work-life balance stand for you?

I have accepted that there’s no perfect work life balance. According to us, work life balance is less about dividing the hours in your day evenly between work and personal life and instead more about having the flexibility to get things done in personal life and still having the time to enjoy the personal life.

As a founder, what is your core responsibility, and in what capacity are you involved with it?

As a founder my important part is to build a leadership team for the business. I focus earnestly to look into the vision and goals of the brand and prioritize its current needs. I also keep an eye on the potential risks to implement strategies to mitigate those risks.

What are the future trends in hospitality that you foresee for 2023?

In my opinion trends that are gaining support include the below..

Sustainable practices: Consumers are more conscientious now about how they impact the environment. Consequently, manufacturers are becoming eco-conscious too, replacing fossil fuel-based energy sources with renewable and electricity-based energy. We’re also witnessing significant and continuous changes around packaging (recyclable, biodegradable, etc.),

Healthier Choices: Consumer demand for healthier food and beverage products has been increasing exponentially. Many restaurants and food outlets have included low-calorie foods and low-sugar drinks on their menus.

Digitalisation of food (Tech to Table): Technological advances have created serious innovation opportunities for the entire food and beverage industry, giving birth to new products such as cellular-based foods and protein derived from air, and even services like personalized nutrition.

Plant based focus: plant-based food choices has gone mainstream which is driving its rapid expansion in more market categories, especially when it comes to alternative proteins and indulgence.

Customer Transparency: From clean label ingredients to ethical and responsible ingredient sourcing, consumer demand for a transparent supply chain and product label has never been higher.

Columbus Marquis, Co-owner – Marquis Beach Resorts & Partner- Yazu Goa and Maai Goa; 27 years old

Tell us about your journey

Having a mentor who can guide me in the right direction has been invaluable throughout my journey so far. My family and close friends have indeed contributed to keeping my journey on the right path. Starting at a young age can mean having a tremendous amount of energy and the zeal to bring about change. It is equally important for me to ensure that I’m on the right path and privy to all important information that applies to enhancing my work and personal growth. I listened and I learned from the best, but like any scion I wanted to add my own dimension, so I started by enhancing my skills while at work.

Can you give us a ballpark idea as to when did you break even?

The higher the fixed cost, the longer it takes to break even. As a result, hotels take a much longer time to recover their investments than restaurants do. However, at restaurants, we always look at a 12- to 18-month break even point, and in some cases, even faster if everything works in your favour. With hotels, the key ingredients that need to be analysed are fixed expenses, variable expenses based on occupancy, and finally, expenses that are directly related to revenue.

How many outlets/businesses do you have so far?

I have 3 businesses namely Yazu Goa, a Pan Asian Beach Club, Maai in Assagao Goa, set in a 125 year old villa serving inspired Portuguese food, Marquis Beach Resorts, a boutique property in Goa that sets the standard for exclusive luxury with its unique beauty and charm. I also have a real estate business and am in the Audio Visual Lighting industry.

What does work-life balance stand for you?

Work-life balance is important to me, and it means that I should be able to take time off whenever I want without having to worry about the business. Balance is about feeling content with who you are and what you do with your time. Time isn’t the real problem here; it begins with one’s mindset. And, in my opinion, work-life balance is something that an individual creates in his or her own space and time.

As a founder, what is your core responsibility and in what capacity are you involved with it?

Our business is strong on teamwork, and we have divided responsibilities accordingly. Teamwork, simply stated, is less “I” and more “we.” Each member has a different role on the team; our strengths and weaknesses are all unique, but we’re all working toward the same goal. Individual efforts contribute to the team’s success, but the team won’t reach its goal unless everyone works together. In my capacity and contribution to the team, I look into finances, renovations, and upgrades.

How do you multitask and what are the core areas that you multitask in?

Working in the hospitality field is an excellent environment for cultivating multitasking skills. The competitive nature of our business, coupled with the wide variety of challenges we encounter on a daily basis, makes it impossible to focus on a single task at once. In my experience, multitasking is best achieved when you have a great team to work with.

What are the future trends in hospitality that you foresee for 2023?

We are building on the experiences we have when we travel. Customer tastes and preferences are also changing rapidly, so it is important to keep up with these trends. The importance of cocktails and drinks has risen along with extravagant dining experiences. This industry is constantly evolving by adapting to new realities, treating trends as opportunities. We will see a transition towards a more immersive experience that requires teamwork from staff.