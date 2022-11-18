International Men’s Day 2022: Thoughtful gift ideas to show your love and care for the man in your life

International Men’s Day 2022: We celebrate International Men’s Day every year on November 19. The day is an acknowledgment of the positive influence that men have on their families and communities. As we dedicate this day to men, let’s take a look at some of the gifts that you can get for the man in your life. Be it your husband, son, father, brother, or male friend, you can send these to show your affection:

Polo Ralph Lauren, Polo Bear Jumper

Discover holiday gift ideas and designer gifts from the World of Ralph Lauren for elegant, timeless gifts. The Polo Ralph Lauren, Polo Bear Jumper is the iconic holiday gifting for your dear and loved ones.

Price: INR 43,760

Availability: Ralph Lauren Store in Delhi and http://www.thecollective.in

Hackett London, AMR LOGO SWEATSHIRT

Classic and clean, this iconic sweatshirt from our Aston Martin Racing x Hackett range comes in a crew neck style, perfect as a daily winter essential for kids. Crafted using a dry-handle cotton fleece, it comes with the iconic wings logo printed on the front, and a small logo placed on the back yoke.

Price: INR 6,200

Availability: Hackett London Stores and http://www.thecollective.in

Alpine Eagle XL Chrono by Chopard

The Alpine Eagle collection of sporty-chic timepieces is introducing its flyback chronograph fitted for the first time with a contemporary rubber strap. The Alpine Eagle XL Chrono in Lucent Steel A223 is available in Aletsch Blue- or Pitch-Black dial and remains strongly inspired – like the entire collection – by the power of the eagle and the beauty of the Alps. The three patents for its Chopard 03.05-C chronometer-certified movement with flyback function testify to innovations enhancing its accuracy as well as its smooth handling.

Price: Price on Request

Availability: Jhonson Watch Co, New Delhi, and TimeKeepers, Mumbai

Fleece Button-Up Long Sleeve Pullover by UNIQLO

Versatile laid-back colour scheme. Buttons at the neck allow easy layering. Warm and lightweight fleece, perfect for gifting this holiday season.

Price: INR 2,490

Availability: UNIQLO Stores in Delhi, Lucknow, and Chandigarh, and UNIQLO.com

WHISKY DECANTER & GLASS SET by IKAI ASAI

With its wide body and ribbed detailing, this borosilicate glass whisky decanter will match most aesthetics. It is ideal for formal entertaining occasions. Fill with your best whisky and pour into classic lowball glasses like the Élan Old Fashioned Glass.

Price: INR 3,499

Availability: www.Ikaiasai.com

Ted Ferde, Western wear brand

Gift your travel partner alluring wardrobe selections from Ted Ferde and embrace a new experience with a diverse range of shirts, pants, jackets, shorts, and sets. The impeccable tailoring, timeless styles, and plush fabrics of design pieces make a perfect gift choice for the men you adore.

Availability: https://www.tedferde.com/

Bushmills Irish Whiskey

Telling stories is how we always build and replenish relationships. For the conversationalist in you, Bushmills Irish whiskey is the perfect spirit for you with its warming taste of fruit and hints of vanilla. Sipping Bushmills on the rocks brings a pleasant introduction to the world of Irish whiskey. Combine it with ginger ale to take your Bushmills experience a notch higher.

Price: Rs 7,600 (approx)

Availability: Monika Alcobev Pvt Ltd

TRAVEL BAGS by NASHER MILES

Nasher Miles is here to change the game. The new-age digital-first brand is here to make travelling easy, efficient, and colorful for you with a wide range of 200+ luggage bags. These suitcases always keep you a step ahead in all your late hurries with eight smooth wheels that serve as your travel buddy as you rush last minute towards your flight.

The Classic Leather by REEBOK

The Classics are a great gift for the stylish man in your life. These shoes are versatile and can be dressed up or down, making them perfect for any occasion. They’re also comfortable and come in a variety of colors and styles, so you’re sure to find the perfect pair for the men in your life.

Price: INR 6,999