International Men’s Day 2019: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp status and history

The first celebration of the International Men’s Day took place in Trinidad and Tobago in 1999.

International Men’s Day is celebrated in order to empower men and encourage them to talk about oppression, discrimination, exploitation and violence. It is celebrated in 80 countries all over the world. The theme for this year’s International Men’s Day is, ‘Making a Difference for Men and Boys’, focussing on the need to value them. It will also help people focus on practical improvements for their mental and physical well being.

International Men’s Day was started by Dr Jirom Tilak Singh, a history lecturer in the West Indies in 1999. Back in 1923 also men across the world had demanded 23 January as International Men’s Day. The first celebration of the event took place in Trinidad and Tobago in 1999.

It took years for it to reach India. Uma Challa a writer from Hyderabad started it in 2007. It is also gathering pace in India now.

According to the official website of International Men’s Day, the following are some of the objectives:

– To create a safe and better world

– To focus on men’s positive contribution to society

– To highlight discrimination against men

– To improve gender relations and promote gender equality

– To focus on men’s health and wellbeing

Here are some wishes for International Men’s Day:

A father nurtures his son to help him start his life, more importantly, he helps him become a MAN. Happy International Men’s Day!

There is no need for a man to use physical force to show the strength in him, it is a matter of facing the challenges of life without fear, Happy men’s day.

Men are a beautiful creation of God but they are not perfect, so it is normal that they have several errors, happy men’s day

A man is the most beautiful part of God’s creation who starts compromising at a very tender age.

A real man does not care about what other people think about him, and he just does what he has to do to have peace within him, happy men’s day