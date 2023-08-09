International Female Orgasm Day 2023: Here’s a guide that will help you explore your body better

Why does female sexuality, pleasure, and the elusive orgasm still seem like an enigmatic myth in society? Despite the strides made in various arenas, there’s an undeniable disparity in how these topics are discussed and acknowledged.

We know there’s a big gap in how often men and women experience orgasms. A study found that 95% of straight men have orgasms, while only 65% of straight women do. This isn’t just about personal differences – the numbers show it’s a widespread issue.

Everyone’s body is unique, so there’s no one-size-fits-all solution for orgasms. It’s not just about reaching that point; it’s also about the amazing feeling that comes with it. While orgasms shouldn’t be the only goal of sex, it’s important to address this gap and work towards a more equal and satisfying experience for everyone.

International Female Orgasm Day had its debut on August 5, 2007, right in the heart of Esperantina, Brazil. The visionary behind this groundbreaking celebration was none other than Councilman Arimateio Dantas. With the stroke of his pen, he enshrined this day in municipal law, igniting a movement aimed at destigmatizing female sexuality.

Dantas’ motivation was as intriguing as it was heartfelt. Not only did he aim to chisel away the walls of societal taboo and hush-hush attitudes surrounding female sexuality, but he also sought to settle a “sexual debt” to his own beloved wife.

Here’s a guide that would make you know your body better and how to get those amazing orgasms

1. Self-exploration is key

Let’s start by acknowledging that knowing your own body is essential. Take time for some one-on-one with yourself. Find out what turns you on, what tickles your fancy, and what ignites your inner fire. You are your best guide on this adventure, so don’t be shy to explore.

2. Communication matters

Whether you’re flying solo or sharing the experience with a partner, communication is the secret sauce. Don’t be afraid to voice your desires, share your fantasies, and guide your partner to the treasure chest of pleasure. Remember, they’re not mind readers, so express yourself!

3. The power of mindfulness

In a world with distractions, being present in the moment can work wonders. Clear your mind of the day’s hustle and bustle, and focus solely on the sensations you’re experiencing. This mindful approach can intensify pleasure and lead to mind-blowing orgasms.

4. Foreplay isn’t just a warm-up

Ladies, let’s debunk the myth that foreplay is just a precursor to the main event. It is the main event! Engage in passionate kisses, sensual touches, and explore erogenous zones. A toe-curling orgasm often starts with a well-crafted symphony of foreplay.

5. Embrace your fantasies

Fantasies are a natural part of human sexuality. They can add an exciting layer to your intimate experiences. Whether it’s a secret desire or a wild dream, let your imagination run free. Sometimes, the journey to climax begins in the realm of your mind.

6. Experimentation is the spice of life

Variety is not just the spice of life; it’s the seasoning that can elevate your pleasure game. Try new positions, explore different sensations, and introduce toys or accessories if you’re comfortable. The thrill of the unknown can lead to some electrifying outcomes.

7. Solo play can be empowering

Remember, your pleasure is in your hands – literally. There’s no shame in exploring solo play. It’s a powerful way to understand your body, learn what works best for you, and unleash your inner goddess.

8. Relaxation leads to elevation

Stress is the ultimate pleasure killer. Prioritize relaxation and create a comfortable environment for yourself. Light some candles, put on soothing music, or take a warm bath. When you’re relaxed, your body is more receptive to pleasure.

9. The clitoral conundrum

The clitoris is a hotspot for female pleasure, so why not give it the attention it deserves? Whether it’s through manual stimulation, oral play, or the right position during intercourse, finding the right rhythm can lead to waves of ecstasy.

10. Practice makes perfect

Like any skill, practice makes perfect – even in the world of orgasms. Don’t be discouraged if you don’t reach the peak every time. Enjoy the journey and celebrate the progress you make along the way.

So, on this International Female Orgasm Day, embrace the art of self-love, communication, and exploration. Your pleasure matters, and you deserve to have a toe-curling experience that leaves you glowing. Remember, it’s not about following a strict formula, but about discovering what sets your soul on fire.