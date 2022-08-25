International Dog Day: A guide to pet travel based on the size and breed of your pet

Your four-legged friend is a part of the family, so it’s only natural that you want to include them in your travel plans. The sight of your furry friend and the smells of a new environment is a joy that can make any trip more memorable. And there are endless opportunities for pet-friendly travel, from the snow-capped rocky mountains to the sandy beaches. But not all pets feel the same enthusiasm or do well with change. That’s why it’s crucial to consider your pet’s needs when planning any trip, whether a short drive or a long-haul flight. Depending on your pet’s size and breed, there are different things to consider before hitting the road. FinancialExpress.com got in touch with Aamir Islam, Co-founder, Carry My Pet who shared his guide to help you plan the best possible trip for you and your furry friend.

Dogs – the best travel companions

Dogs are considered the best travel companions for a reason. They’re social creatures that enjoy being around people, so they don’t mind spending long hours in the car or in new places. That said, not all dogs do well on trips. Here are a few considerations to keep in mind when traveling with your dog.



Size and breed:

Giant dogs usually weigh over 100 pounds, with heights ranging between 22 and 42 inches, and include breeds such as the Great Dane, Newfoundland, St. Bernard, and mastiff, among others.

Standard-sized dogs weigh between 25-65 pounds or more, ranging from 15 to 21 inches when it comes to height. They include breeds such as greyhounds, mastiffs, golden retrievers, border collies, French bulldogs, and basset hounds.

Miniature dogs weigh between four and 12 pounds, with their height between 16 and 22 inches. They are breeds like Shih Tzu, chihuahuas, toy poodles, the Pekingese, and Pomeranians.

Travel route – Road, air, and rail

The best travel option for your dog will depend on its size and breed. Giant dogs are not well-suited for long car rides as they need plenty of space to stretch and move around. For them, consider using a harness and investing in a boot guard (a set of bars or some netting that prevents your dog from jumping up to you in the front while driving) to keep them safe in the car. If you’re flying with your giant dog, inform the airline in advance, as your furball will have to squeeze in a crate for the journey.

Standard-sized and miniature dogs find a road trip far easier. Just restrain them in the car using a seatbelt harness, which attaches to your dog’s regular collar and then clicks into your car’s seat belt. This will stop them from roaming around the car while you’re driving. If you’re flying, smaller dogs may be carried in the cabin along with you if their crate fits. If not, they will have to travel as manifested cargo.



Carry My Pet’s Aamir Islam says that you must schedule an appointment with your vet before you plan any trip with your pet. “When it comes to airlines, your pet needs a fit-to-fly certificate and vaccination record. It ensures that your pet is healthy enough to travel and that they won’t pose a threat to other animals in the cargo hold. If you plan a rail journey with your furry friend, consider booking a whole compartment. Whether a giant or a miniature dog, every breed needs space to move around and feel comfortable. Railways may have some size restrictions for dogs, so check in advance. Keep in mind your pet’s basic needs, such as rest, toilet breaks, and food needs, to ensure a hassle-free train journey.”

Cats – Independent travelers

According to Aamir Islam, while cats are independent creatures that don’t mind spending time alone, they can get impatient when confined to one space for too long, such as a carrier during travel. That’s why it is best to get your cat acclimated to their carrier well before the journey. Consider positive reinforcements like treats, petting, and soft words of encouragement to make the experience as pleasant as possible.

Keep your cat in its carrier for safety while on a road trip. An unrestrained cat can easily dart out of an open door or window and would get lost or be injured by another animal. Similarly, keep your cat in its carrier or on a leash when on a trail journey. Make sure it is big enough for your cat to stand up, turn around, and lie comfortably.

If you’re flying, choose an IATA-approved pet crate, as they are designed to be sturdy on the ground and in flight. Like dogs, flying with a cat comes with certain prerequisites like a completed and stamped vaccination record (also referred to as a pet passport) and the fit-to-fly certificate, which a vet will provide after a check-up.

The bottom line

Like us, our pets are emotional beings that need love, care, and attention, especially in an unfamiliar place. Have patience, give them time to adjust, and let them know that you’re there for them. Remember to consult your vet before any journey to ensure a smooth and safe trip for you and your furry friend. With a bit of preparation and precaution, pet travel can be a fun and rewarding experience.