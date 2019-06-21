International Day of Yoga: Amit Shah participates in Yoga day event in Rohtak

By: |
Published: June 21, 2019 10:08:17 AM

Shah said it was due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the world is now not only observing Yoga day but making Yoga a part of their everyday lives.

Shah participated in the Yoga day function here along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar besides others. (Twitter image)Shah participated in the Yoga day function here along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar besides others. (Twitter image)

Home Minister Amit Shah Friday participated in a Yoga day function here and said Yoga is showing the world the way towards a healthy life. Shah participated in the Yoga day function here along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar besides others.

“Yoga is the symbol of India’s ancient history and diversity which is showing the world the way towards a healthy life,” he tweeted after the event.

Shah said it was due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the world is now not only observing Yoga day but making Yoga a part of their everyday lives. The home minister also addressed the gathering and spoke about the significance of Yoga in people’s lives.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. International Day of Yoga: Amit Shah participates in Yoga day event in Rohtak
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop