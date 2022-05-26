International Day of Yoga: AIIA launches campaign to promote concept of combining yoga and Ayurveda for holistic healing

Ahead of International Day of Yoga, the All India Institute of Ayurveda has launched a campaign to promote the concept of combining Yoga and Ayurveda to achieve holistic healing, an official statement said on Thursday.

The AIIA, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Ayush, launched the #YogaSeAyu campaign, it said.

“The integrated campaign is in sync with the MoA’s ‘Yoga Utsav’ and aims to promote the concept of combining Yoga and Ayurveda to achieve holistic healing, the AIIA said in the statement.

Having their origin in the Vedas, the sciences of Ayurveda and Yoga are two sides of the same coin. Although beneficial on their own, combining the two ancient Indian sciences could help realize their true potential, it said.

Bringing Yoga and Ayurveda together provides a spiritual aspect to Ayurvedic treatment, helping it realize its complete Vedic healing powers, the statement said.

Similarly, Ayurveda suggests lifestyle recommendations for yoga practitioners, allowing for an all-inclusive healing, it said.

AIIA director Dr Tanuja Nesari said, “Every year on International Day of Yoga, we take pride in walking on the path shown by our Prime Minister Modi ji, and this year is even more special as we are celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The Ministry of Ayush has framed the Yoga Day theme with a focus on “Brand India Globally” and to showcase India’s iconic places.

“Being one of the nodal institutes for Ayurveda in the country, we believe that combining the powers of Yoga and Ayurveda creates holistic well-being. They complement and benefit each other and can lead to balancing of all doshas when practiced properly.

“Our campaign #YogaSeAyu strives to take this message to the masses, especially youth, who are going to shape the future of our country. The campaign is also aligned to Modi ji’s mission of Swasthya Bharat. We are excited about launching this campaign and look forward to the 8th International Yoga Day,” she added.

In the run-up to International Day of Yoga, several events and activities will be organised at the Institute, including lecture series, workshops, poster-making competition, essay competition, asana competition, and Yoga protocol, culminating into a grand finale Yoga performance on IDY, the statement said.

The lecture series opened with a session by Dr IV Basavaraddi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

Renowned Yogacharya Balmukund Singh is also taking part in the celebrations and will conduct a two-day workshop at the Institute, while Antonietta Rozzi – president of Sarva Yoga International, Italy, will address the audience during a session on the topic ‘Pranayam for daily life’, the statement added.