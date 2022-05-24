International Day of Yoga 2022: PM Modi to lead the Mass Demonstration on the 8th IDY at Mysuru

The 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY-2022) demonstration will be held on 21st June 2022 at Mysuru in Karnataka. Minister of Ayush Sarbanand Sonowal announced that the venue for Mass Yoga Demonstration has been selected. The International Day of Yoga would also be falling in the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” year for which the ministry has planned to observe the International Day of Yoga at 75 iconic locations across India and will also help in branding India on a global scale.

Addressing the media, Sonowal noted that apart from the main event at Mysuru, another event of the Guardian Ring will be held this year on 21st June, which will be a relay Yoga streaming event which will weave and capture the digital feed of IDY programmes organised by Indian Missions abroad and the proposed plan would initiate from Japan at 6 am local time.

The minister also noted that a series of planned events in the run up of the International Day of Yoga, while the 25 Day Countdown will be observed on May 27 at Hydrabad, wherein approx. 10 thousand Yoga enthusiasts would participate during the event.

The event will be witnessed by the Union Ministers, the Government of Karnataka, Celebrities, Film Stars, Sports Persons, eminent dignitaries, revered Yoga Gurus, institutions and enthusiasts.