International Day of Yoga 2021: A Culture of Motivation

International Yoga Day 2021: Being a CEO of a fast paced organisation is a rewarding albeit tiring job. As many leaders would attest, running a company requires you to excel across a range of roles. On a daily basis, you have to remain agile and be unhesitant to juggle several things that may come your way.

Constantly switching between tasks and responsibility, you remain in a mental state of total awareness, at the centre of all company defining decisions, which ultimately shape the future of your company, your employees and its many stakeholders.

One misstep, one miscalculated decision, and it all comes crashing down on you. This is a daily struggle, and some believe it is a necessary price for accomplishment and success. I don’t count myself among them; renewal is part of the process, one should never compromise balance and self-care for high performance. The stress borne from this everyday cycle of juggling a million things can lead to you burning out, and if you haven’t installed measures to cope up with the high-stress environment, you may end up in a quagmire of self-doubt and trepidation, unable to lead to the fullest of your abilities.

Luckily for me, There’s nothing like yoga to calm the frazzled nerves. Yoga is my measure to cope with this relentless cycle that many leaders face. I never imagined I would be writing this, but Yoga has made me a more centred and composed CEO.

Pranayam, in particular, has proven to be the perfect remedy to rejuvenate my mind, body and soul, helping me become more in tune with my energy, remaining grounded and unperturbed in the face of everyday challenges.

A daily session, early in the morning, brings me the much-needed clarity and control over my emotions to face the tasks that lay ahead for the day or clear the clutter of previous days. Ultimately Yoga has encouraged me to build a company culture that is synonymous with community and helps motivate talented professionals to deliver at their highest intellectual level.

My personal success with Pranayam made me incorporate meditation and yoga sessions into my company’s work culture to encourage employees to work out and interact together irrespective of their departments, improving overall communication across teams. Thus, keeping stress levels low and energy levels high.

The columnist is founder of Join Ventures. Views expressed are the author’s own.