International Day of Yoga 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi to lead celebrations in Ranchi

New Delhi | Updated:Jun 21, 2019 6:06:18 am

International Yoga Day 2019: PM Narendra Modi is continuously posting about different Yoga Asanas on his twitter account for some days now. During one of his previous yoga day speeches, the Prime Minister Modi had said yoga has become one of the most powerful unifying forces in the world.

International Day of Yoga 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the World Day of Yoga celebrations from Ranchi. The event is taking place at Ranchi’s Prabhat Tara ground. The International Day of Yoga is being celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that Yoga has the power to connect people and appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in spreading awareness about Yoga across the world.

“It is a matter of great pride for all of us that the PM Modi will participate in the main programme of World Yoga Day in Ranchi. The state govt is putting all efforts to make the programme success,” CM Das said.

40,000 Yoga enthusiasts are expected to participate in the International Yoga Day 2019 event in Ranchi. Gates at the event venue have opened since 3 am in the wee hours. The state govt has provided free bus services for ferrying participants.

06:02 (IST)21 Jun 2019
Yoga Day Live: PM Narendra Modi in Ranchi

06:00 (IST)21 Jun 2019
Yoga Day 2019: Yoga Guru Ramdev in Nanded
Across the globe, Yoga is considered as a way to to staying physically and mentally healthy. Yoga has numerous proven health benefits, people are keen to make yoga a part of their daily routine. From Saudi Arabia to China, Bahrain, Serbia, Denmark, Singapore, Bhutan, Bahrain and so many other countries across the world, Yoga Day celebrations are taking place with much fervour and enthusiasm.
