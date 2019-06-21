International Day of Yoga 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi to lead celebrations in Ranchi

International Day of Yoga 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the World Day of Yoga celebrations from Ranchi. The event is taking place at Ranchi’s Prabhat Tara ground. The International Day of Yoga is being celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that Yoga has the power to connect people and appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in spreading awareness about Yoga across the world.

“It is a matter of great pride for all of us that the PM Modi will participate in the main programme of World Yoga Day in Ranchi. The state govt is putting all efforts to make the programme success,” CM Das said.

PM Narendra Modi is continuously posting about different Yoga Asanas on his twitter account for some days now. During one of his previous yoga day speeches, the Prime Minister Modi had said yoga has become one of the most powerful unifying forces in the world.

Also read | Move aside Swami Ramdev and Shilpa Shetty, PM Modi now teaching Yoga as well! Watch here

40,000 Yoga enthusiasts are expected to participate in the International Yoga Day 2019 event in Ranchi. Gates at the event venue have opened since 3 am in the wee hours. The state govt has provided free bus services for ferrying participants.

We bring to you, live, each and every update of the world yoga day event from across the globe.