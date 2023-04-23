International Creators Day: Here are the key challenges creators face today

International Creators Day is a celebration of creative minds who are changing the world through their unique talents and innovative ideas. However, one of the key challenges that creators face today is to succeed with the constantly changing social media paradigms.

To help such creators, Animeta has been promoting and supporting their creator journey using technology, specifically AI. The company has been committed to empowering creators and helping them grow their audiences and revenue streams. At the centre of their offering is the company’s proprietary AI-based creator tech platform that allows creators access to a range of services ranging from data analytics and business intelligence to content strategy and creative supervision. The company is bringing the ‘studio model’ into the Creator Economy business with a focus on 16 categories.

Challenges:

Along with their consistent approach and discipline, the creators also need the right guidance and support to grow. Animeta helps creators unlock their monetisation options and increase their total addressable market (TAM) thus helping creators leverage the true potential of their creations.

By partnering with some of the most talented and innovative creators in the industry, Animeta is continuing to build on its mission to support and elevate the creator community.

List of creators supported by the company:

The first set of Animeta exclusive creators include – Lakhan Rawat and Neetu Bisht Rawat of the Lakhneet Vlogs fame, Faisal Khan – Founder of Motorbeam & FK-R, India’s first automobile creator; Gaurav Thakur, one of India’s biggest Youtube Educators, of GetSetFly Media, Manoj Malhotra an avid traveler and vlogger- Travelling Mantra & one of India’s biggest food channels FoodieWe, created by the trio Onkar, Mukti and Gautam. Cumulatively, these social media stars have a total monthly viewership of more than 1.8 Bn and a 50 Mn+ subscriber base.

Animeta has been founded by Anish Mehta and has two of the biggest media names — Rajesh Kamat and Sameer Manchanda as its founding investors. The leadership team includes seasoned professionals from Google, Meta, Viacom & WarnerMedia who lead creator ecosystem growth, tech, and partnerships at the AI-powered creator tech company