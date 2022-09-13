International Chocolate Day 2022: Chocolate recipes you must try

International Chocolate Day is celebrated on September 13 every year and it unites us to indulge in our favourite chocolate delicacies without any guilt. As per the US National Confectioners Association calendar, there are four primary chocolate holidays – Chocolate Day on July 7, two National Chocolate Days on October 28 and December 28, and International Chocolate Day on September 13. While historians claim that chocolate has been in use for about 2000 years, recent studies have revealed that chocolate may have been around even before that.
Available in different varieties – Dark, milk, and white chocolates, these culinary delights are made from the fruits of the cacao tree which is native to Central and South America. On International Chocolate Day, let’s look at delicious chocolate recipes that you must try today:
Chocolate Capsule by Chef Anand Panwar, Executive Pastry Chef, Roseate Hotels & Resorts
Ingredients:
100 grams Sugar
50 grams butter
80 grams flour
30 grams almond flour
30 grams cocoa
1 egg yolk
Method:
Mix all together and let it rest for 30 minutes in the freezer.
Roll out as per thickness required cut with cutter and bake at 170 for 16-17 minutes
Passion fruit chocolate mousse
200 grams white chocolate 65 % Tumaco Luker
150 grams of Fresh cream
300 grams of Whipped cream
150 grams of passion fruit sauce
8 grams Gelatin Leaf
Make a ganache from the fresh cream and chocolate, add soaked gelatin leaf, let cool to 32 °, then add with a spatula the whipped cream and passion fruit sauce.
Strawberry Jelly
150 grams strawberry fresh churn it to make pulp
50 grams vodka
70 grams sugar
8 grams gelatin leaf
Heat the pulp with sugar then mix. Take out from heat and add soaked gelatin leaf, finally add vodka and pour into the insert.
Colour glaze
140 grams water
1600 grams glucose
280 grams caster sugar
100 grams sweetened condensed milk
17 grams gelatin powder
80 grams water
200 grams white chocolate 65 % Tumaco Luker
Colour – yellow and Red
Cook the water, caster sugar, and glucose to 103°C. Pour over the condensed milk, the gelatin mass, and the white chocolate.
Divide the liquid into 2 and add yellow colour in one and red colour in other parts. Refrigerate overnight. The following day, heat and use half and a half.
Assembly:
Set the mould in the tray. Pour the half of passion mousse. Let it set for 5 min and then put strawberry insert.
Let it set for 5 min. Now pour the rest mousse and cover it with the sponge.
Let it freeze in the blast chiller for 2 hours. Once set demold and finish with colour glaze in half and half and place on sable.
Choco shake
Ingredients:
Milk
Dark Chocolate
Method:
Made with milk and dark chocolate, choco shakes offer an essential nutrient called choline which is important for healthy nerve function.
Boil some milk in a broad non-stick pan. Add grated dark chocolate and mix well.
Transfer everything into a mixer along with powdered sugar. Blend well until smooth.
Refrigerate for an hour, garnish with dark chocolate shavings, and serve chilled.