International Beer Day 2022: Significance, history and importance

International Beer Day is celebrated each year on the first Friday of every August. This year, the day falls on August 5, 2022. It was founded in 2007 by Jesse Avshalomov in California. The day is celebrated to honour those who brew and serve beer and to unite the world by celebrating beers across the world on a single day. On this day, friends and known ones gather together to enjoy the taste of beer.

The day was initially started on August 5 between 2007 to 2012. However, the founders took the poll and decided to celebrate the day on the first Friday of the month of August every Friday. This alcohol is made through brewing malted cereal grains with water and yeast. Apart from this, a flower named Hops is added to it at the time of brewing.

This is done to provide a bitter taste in the beer. A number of studies have found that Hops contains a flavonoid known as Xn, which has properties including anticancer, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic, antiviral and antioxidant.

Among various benefits, drinking beer also helps in increasing Bone Mineral Density (BMD) in the hips and spine of men, as also hip BMD among post-menopausal women. However, the over intake of alcohol reverses these benefits.

Also, elevated homocysteine levels can lead to heart diseases among human beings. Notably, beer contains vitamin B and folic acids, which help in reducing homocysteine to safe levels and in turn helps in controlling the risk of cardiac related diseases.

Beer also has side effects and can damage health in the case of over consumption. Drinking beer can lead to affecting brain function. It can also lead to loss of balance, drowsiness, garbled speech, confusion, blackouts and inability to make decisions. Excessive drinking also leads to reducing the size of brains and neurons, affecting their functions. The increased level of beer consumption is also related to the higher mortality rates.