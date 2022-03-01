Interior noise can affect your health – How carpets play a role to reduce the noise for better living?

Be it positive sounds or noises, they render a significant impact on our well-being. Hence, acoustics is an integral element to be considered but is often overlooked while designing office spaces!

Richard Morris,

The impact of interior noise on our health

Excessive indoor noise is a major problem across every part of the world. Unwanted interior noises can affect our health. They not only hamper our concentration levels but disrupt our productivity and impact our efficiency. In severe cases, they even lead to stress and other illnesses. As per the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, ambient noise possesses the potential to impact people’s health by increasing their stress levels and aggravating stress-related conditions such as high blood pressure, coronary diseases, migraine, etc. It can even reduce the level of cortisol, the body’s stress hormone and help restore happiness.

The room design affecting acoustics

Every item in the room affects the acoustics and impacts our mood. This happens because every item has a Noise Reduction Coefficient (NRC). This value ranging from 0-1 indicates how much capacity an item possesses to absorb sound. The closer the value is to 1, the higher will the item absorb sound. An item that is soft and cushiony, for instance, carpets tend to absorb sound. On the contrary, hard surfaces reflect sound.

Sustainable carpets: A viable solution for reducing ambient noise

The Sound Absorption Average (SAA) value (ranging between 0 and 1) of sustainable carpets is zero. This implies that the echo of the voices hitting the carpets will be absorbed causing less reflection and will not be allowing the waves to continue flowing across the room if it is of good quality and is installed properly. Carpets soften harsh sounds and create a peaceful and calming environment. The installation of the carpet has a vital role to play in reducing excessive noise generated by floor impacts such as footfalls, scrapping chairs on the floor, objects being dropped, etc.

Since consumers are now treading on the path of sustainability, it is advisable to opt for carpet tiles that come with a promise of eco-friendly cushion backing. Such variants exhibit enhanced acoustic performance as compared to the same density of carpet tile with a traditional hard backing, for instance those made with PVC.

There is a plethora of options available in the market to tone down the reverberation levels. However, they do not help in achieving a reduction in noise levels. The noise attenuation attribute of sustainable cushion backed carpet tiles is another major reason why they are considered to be an exceptional floor covering choice in spaces where fashion and functionality both are essential.

Summing up!

As modern consumers’ preferences have witnessed a shift, the boring mundane spaces no longer exist. Instead, positive, lush, and aesthetic workspaces are the new fad. Carpets are indeed one of the best solutions to adorn your workspaces that will not only enhance the ambience but will also improve the functionality of the indoor spaces by reducing unwanted noises and increasing productivity and subsequent profits to the business owners. The eco-friendly carpets absorb both ambient and impact noise by lowering the reverberation time in a room. Combining them with a good sound insulation design, the reduction in reverberation time will contribute to the room being packed with permissible noise level requirements. They will help turn your hard flat space into a soft, quieter area!

(The author is Global Business Director, Carpets Inter. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)