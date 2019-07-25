Instagram Rich List 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli only Indians on rich-hit list! See how much they earn

Actress Priyanka Chopra and cricketer Virat Kohli are the only two Indians who have been featured on the Instagram Rich List 2019

The Instagram Rich List 2019 is out! Actress Priyanka Chopra and cricketer Virat Kohli are the only two Indians who have been featured on the Instagram Rich List 2019 which has recently been published by Hopperhq.com. In the Instagram Rich List, various celebrities across the globe are ranked every year, on the basis of the amount that they charge for every promotional post published online, through their respective profiles. The photo sharing mobile application, Instagram is usually where celebrities often post updates and share photographs as paid promotions with various brands which they sponsor. In the Instagram Rich List 2019 released, celebrities from across the world from diverse professions have been ranked as per their earnings through paid promotions.

The website is a top-ranked and one of the most preferred Instagram scheduling tools and analytics measurement device. Priyanka Chopra, who is now a global star, juggling her acting commitments between India and the United States, occupies the 19th spot on the Instagram Rich List 2019. The actress has 43 million followers and earns a sum of $271,000 or Rs 1.86 crore through every paid promotional post on her instagram account. Chopra is closely followed by Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli, who occupies the 23rd spot on the list. Virat Kohli charges a sum of $196,000 or Rs 1.35 crore for doing every promotional post on the platform.

Priyanka Chopra has paid partnerships with various skincare, stationery and other such brands. Google Pixel, Obagi Meidcal, Pilot Pen USA are some of the brands for which she has partnered for paid promotions. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has paid partnership with a popular sports brand, Puma India.

Kylie Jenner, make-up mogul and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics, occupied the first spot in the Instagram Rich List. She also occupied the second spot in the Forbes highest paid celebrity list of 2019. She has as many as 141 million followers and earns a sum of $1,266,000 or Rs 8.7 crore through every promotional post on the platform. She is followed by celebrities including Ariana Grande, Cristiano Ronaldo, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, and Dwayne Johnson.