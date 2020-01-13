Inspired by Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Chhapaak! Uttarakhand govt mulls pension scheme for acid attack survivors

Dehradun | Updated: January 13, 2020 2:19:29 PM

A proposal to introduce a scheme like this has been prepared and will soon be presented before the Cabinet for its approval, state Minister for Women and Child Welfare Rekha Arya said here on Sunday.

chhapaak, uttarakhand government, acid attack victim, pension for acid attack victim, laxmi agarwal, deepika padukoneDeepika Padukone starrer ‘Chhapaak’, directed by Meghna Gulzar, presents the story of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. (IE)

Inspired by the movie ‘Chhapaak’ which revolves around the life of an acid attack survivor, the Uttarakhand government proposes to introduce a pension scheme for such victims in the state to help them lead a dignified life. There are ten acid attack survivors in Uttarakhand who live in Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

The proposal is to give a monthly pension of Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 to such women, she said. Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Chhapaak’, directed by Meghna Gulzar, presents the story of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal.

