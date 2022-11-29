Inside Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Rs 19 Crore Alibaug villa

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who recently bought a 19-crore villa in Alibaigh, are doing their best to ensure that the house looks perfect. The couple bought this 8-acre land earlier this year on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Designed by celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan, the villa has stunning interiors, a massive outdoor pool, and luxurious detailing.

Here’s a glimpse into Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s stunning new house.

While the duo is busy with their professional commitments, their active investments have impressed the followers. Virat Kohli owns luxurious homes in Mumbai and Gurgaon, and he recently expanded his One8 Commune – he turned singer Kishore Kumar’s bungalow into Mumbai’s best culinary experience.

Sussanne Khan, in an interview with Money Control, said, “It’s been an amazing ride so far. I have been very fortunate that whatever I have put my heart and soul into, has turned into a good thing. One lesson I learned is that I don’t feel scared to get down on my knees, get my hands dirty, and continue working hard. I have got a lot of gratitude for whatever I have done, and God has been really kind. The whole idea behind what we do, be it in any space, whether its interiors or fashion, is to give our full hearts to it.”