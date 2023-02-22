Inside videos and pics of Anil Kapoor’s luxurious homes in Mumbai, Dubai, London, & California

Anil Kapoor is reinventing himself with every film or series he is a part of. His recently released series The Night Manager, based on John Le Carre’s novel of the same title, has received rave reviews from audiences and critics. The crime thriller also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala.

It has been over four decades since Anil Kapoor entered the entertainment industry and now, he’ll be sharing screen space with his Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol co-star Jeremy Renner in the upcoming Hollywood series – Rennervations.

As Anil Kapoor is earning crores from these films and series, he has invested in real estate by purchasing properties in Mumbai, Dubai, London, and California.

Take a look at a few photos and videos that will take you inside Anil Kapoor’s lavish properties.

Luxurious bungalow worth Rs 30 crore in Mumbai

Anil Kapoor owns a lavish house in Mumbai’s Juhu area. In 2000, he paid Rs 30 crore to buy the bungalow, according to Housing.com.

The house has been designed by Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita. A few years back Forbes featured the mansion as one of the best-designed celebrity houses in India. The interiors have been kept simple – The artwork, wooden furniture, and accent pieces add to the beauty. You’ll find colourful motifs and modern amenities like a home theatre, personal gym, and more in the house.

Lavish apartment in Central London

Located in Mayfair, one of the most expensive areas in the city, Anil Kapoor lives near daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja’s residence in London. If you follow Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on Instagram, you must have seen the house.

The Victorian-style interiors and an all-white theme make the house stand out.

Plush property in California

While Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was in his college, his father Anil Kapoor decided to buy a property in Orange County, California. As per Mid-Day, Anil Kapoor shelled out a huge sum of money to purchase the house. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor said, “I was in college in Orange County, Southern California, for four years and lived on Newport Beach with a school friend, Dharam, for a year. My backyard was the beach. I’d go for morning jogs and we’d hang out on the porch all day.”

Spacious home in Dubai

Anil Kapoor also has a luxurious house in Dubai. Talking about his investment in Dubai, the actor told Gulf News, “It’s a modest apartment. I feel anybody who invests should stay within the line they can afford and not overstretch themselves. My apartment here is affordable and in a good location.” The spacious 2BHK apartment is located in Al Furjan, near Discovery Gardens.