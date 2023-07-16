Inside the Barbie World: 7 most expensive Barbies of all time

Barbie is more than just a doll, she is a fashion icon and pop culture idol for millions of youngsters around the world for decades. Born on March 9, 1959, this iconic doll till date is one of the most sold toys. The brand Barbie, handled by American toy company Mattel, Inc. was valued at approximately 700 million U.S. dollars, nearly double the value recorded two years earlier, according to Statista report.

Crafted with utmost perfection, from hair to shoes, to endless wardrobe options, the Barbie’s world is an alternate one that we all wanted to be a part of at some point.

The Barbie franchise has evolved over the decades and has grown to be more inclusive in terms of design, representation and attracted a wide range of customers. By broadening the concept of Barbie, Mattel has attempted to promote inclusion over the years. Whether it was Christie’s debut in 1969, the debut of the first Black Barbie, or the debut of the first Barbie wearing a headscarf in 2016, the collectible no longer caters to specific body shapes and skin tones. From doll houses to personalized merchandise Mattle has capitalized the doll and taken over the market.

Let’s have a look at some of the most expensive Barbie’s of all time

Stefano Canturi Barbie, 2010

The masterpiece created by renowned Australian jeweller Stefano Canturi debuted on May 4, 2010, during Australian Fashion Week. The 11.5-inch doll is dressed in a chic pink peep-toe dress and a strapless black evening gown. The Cubism necklace, which has a rare one-carat Argyle pink emerald cut Austrlian diamond set amid three carats of Canturi’s distinctive “Cubism style” white baguette and carre cut diamonds, is the pièce de résistance of the Barbie, though.

Stefano Canturi Barbie (Source: Pinterest)

This one-of-a-kind Barbie was sold at auction at Christie’s New York on October 20, 2010, for over USD 302,500, according to Guinness World Records. After the auction, this version surpassed Barbie in “Midnight Red” as the most expensive Barbie doll ever purchased.

The Original Barbie, 1959

This was the very first Barbie doll that Mattel ever released in 1959. This original doll has blonde hair, blue eyeshadow, red lips, gold hoops, and a striped black and white swimsuit and you can identify it if there is a hole at the bottom of its feet. She accessorises her zebra-print swimsuit with trendy black sunglasses and hooped earrings.

The Original Barbie (Source: Facebook)

The doll that Christie’s put up for sale in 2006 and despite her minor wounds, people were willing to pay a massive amount to acquire her. The plus-size doll cost a whopping USD 3,579.

Pink Diamond Barbie, 2013

This Barbie doll is covered in pink diamonds from head to toe and was created by renowned fashion designer duo Phillipe and David Blond of The Blonds in conjunction with Mattel’s designer Bill Greening.

Pink Diamond Barbie (Source: Pinterest)

The limited edition doll with the diamonds was auctioned at Charity Buzz in 2012 to raise money for the MAC Aids Fund organisation. She was valued at around USD 15,000 at the time. The figure is dressed in a hand-beaded pink diamond-encrusted miniature corset outfit. She also wears earrings, a bracelet, a glittering ring, and pink high-heeled pumps with diamond embellishments. She completes her ensemble with a luxurious full-length pale pink fake fur coat.

Diamond Barbie By De Beers, 1999

The De Beers-designed, most costly Barbie doll in history is accessorised with complementing miniature white gold jewellery and wears an evening gown studded with 160 diamonds.

Diamond Barbie By De Beers (Source: Pinterest)

The retail price of this Barbie, which was created to commemorate the 40th anniversary in 1999, was $85,000.

Karl Lagerfeld Barbie, 2014

The collaboration of two fashion icons, Karl Lagerfeld and Barbie created one of the most expensive Barbies of all time. Robert Best, a designer for Mattel, and Karl Lagerfeld, the former creative director of Chanel, collaborated on the creation of the limited edition collector Barbie.This pricey Barbie doll, which was released in 2014 to commemorate Barbie’s 55th birthday, takes inspiration from Karl Lagerfeld’s distinctive form. She is dressed in a black jacket with a high collar, black trousers and a tailored white shirt.

Karl Lagerfeld Barbie, (Source: Daily Mail)

Barbie Lagerfeld as it was popularly known, was sold at Christie’s auction house in London the same year for approximately USD 1,008. Her pre-sale estimation range was about between USD 800 and USD 1,200 as per Cosmopolitan.

Barbie in Midnight Red, 1965

This 1965 Barbie sold to an unknown bidder on September 26, 2006, for roughly USD 11,178 above its low presale estimate. She was reportedly offered for sale at the Christie’s South Kensington auction, Barbie: 1959-2002 the Ietje Raebel and Marina collection.

The vintage doll is dressed in a long, midnight-red costume, a red cloak with a white fur collar, and long white gloves. She has a brown twist-and-turn head, hair tied back with a ribbon, and a straight-legged profile. The dress is a special red rendition of Barbie’s outfit No. 1617, “Midnight Blue.”

Midnight Tuxedo Barbie, 2001

According to Reader’s Digest the iconic Midnight Tuxedo Barbie is a limited-edition doll from the Barbie Collector Club Exclusives collection and the picture of elegance and sophistication. Since her debut in 2001, this Barbie has wowed collectors. She wears a sleeveless gown with lapels that resemble satin and silver buttons. This Barbie is flawlessly styled and accessorised with the ideal evening purse; you should definitely keep her out of children’s reach. The doll costs $99.99 and is reported as being out of stock at Walmart. Online auctions, however, list it for more over $900.

Midnight Tuxedo Barbie,(Source: Pinterest)

There are other editions of the dolls with a massive price tag worth thousands of dollars and with the upcoming Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie the sale of the doll is expected to be higher than ever.