Inside the Ambani vault: Ridiculously expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta

The Ambani family has been making headlines for their business and uber-luxurious lifestyle for years now. Akash Ambani, Mukesh Amban’s elder son and his wife Shloka Mehta have been spotted several times in their expensive outfits and accessories.

The current managing director and chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in the country today and has a whopping net worth of $90.5 billion, according to Forbes. From palatial mansions to luxurious cars, the Ambani family posses some of the most expensive things in the world.

With the marriage of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, the expression “big fat Indian wedding” acquired new significance. The couple’s special day took place at the Jio World Centre in BKC, Mumbai, on March 9, 2019. The entryway were lined with Japanese cherry blossoms, and there were other foliage-crafted installations that cascaded down. The venue’s interior, which was covered from pillar to post in brilliant flowers, like something out of a fairy tale.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

The couple coming from influential and billionaire families have always led a life of luxury. Both have joined their respective family businesses while Akash currently the Chairman of Reliance Jio, which also includes telecom services and Jio Cinema. And has a net worth of millions and Shloka has joined Rosy Blue Diamonds Company. The couple own some ridiculously expensive things and here’s a list:

Anitilia Residnce

Akash and Shloka currently reside with the family in their luxurious mansion Antilia. It is largest private homes in India with 27 stories, three helipads, nine elevators, a 50-seat theatre, and a garage that can house 168 cars. The opulent property also have terrace gardens, swimming pools, a spa, and health centre, a temple, and a snow room in their house. According to magicbricks.com, the house costs Rs 15,000 crores according to Magic Bricks.

Lavish car collection

The couple own a range of luxury cars and the price tags will blow your mind! The collection includes sporty wheels to sedans you can find it all in their collection. A Range Rover Vogue that costs Rs 1.8 crores to 4 crores and a vintage Mercedes Benz worth Rs 60-70 lakhs according to TimesNow report.

A massive collection of designer brands

Shloka Mehta carrying her Hermes bag at an event (Source: The Live Mirror)

The couple have been seen multiple times dressed their best in top designer brands. Their collection includes high fashion brands like Gucci, Dior, Louis Vuitton and others. At an art event, Shloka was photographed carrying her Hermes Orange Poppy Evergrain Leather Constance purse. This bag costs over Rs 6.6 lakh and has gold hardware accents.

Nita Ambani’s wedding gift to Shloka

Shloka Mehta also owns the most priceless diamond necklace, which retails for a staggering Rs 450 crore according to DNA reports. On the day of her wedding, Shloka received this one as a present from her mother-in-law, Nita Ambani. The L’Incomparable diamond set is so named designed by Lebanese jeweler Mouawad is a true masterpiece.