Inside Sundar Pichai’s ultra-luxurious California house that has an infinity pool, wine cellar; Know about his $226 million salary, net worth & lifestyle

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, is a role model for many, and needs no introduction. As per Mint, Sundar Pichai’s received a compensation of $226 million in 2022. This came as a triennial stock valued at $218 million was awarded to Pichai.

Sundar Pichai’s career

In 2015, Pichai was appointed CEO of Google, and in 2019 he became CEO of Alphabet Inc. as well. Under his leadership, Google has continued to expand its products and services, and has made significant investments in artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

Sundar Pichai’s house

Amongst his many accomplishments, is his luxurious mansion, which signifies all the hard hours he has put in to reach where he is. In this piece, we take a look at his house.

Located on a hilltop in Los Altos, Santa Clara County, California, this property spans across 31.17 acres of land. Its beauty is not limited to its interior, as the breathtaking views and expansive open space make it a truly remarkable sight to behold.

This property boasts a plethora of contemporary amenities, including an infinity pool, a gymnasium, a spa, a wine cellar, solar panels, and even a separate space for nannies. With such opulence, it’s no surprise that its construction cost several crores.

Reports suggest that the interior of the house was personally designed by Anjali Pichai, the wife of the Google boss, who reportedly spent a staggering Rs 49 crore on its customization. The interior design is undeniably ultra-luxurious and exclusive, adding significant value to the overall property. Pichai acquired the mansion for an astounding $40 million and over the couple of years, its worth has increased significantly.

Sundar Pichai’s net worth

As per Times Of India, Sundar Pichai has an estimated net worth of over $1310 million and is considered one of the most powerful people in the world.