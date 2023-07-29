Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s enchanting house: A sneak peek into the couple’s abode

Bollywood couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, have been setting the internet ablaze with their chemistry and captivating performances on screen. But beyond the silver screen glamour, their personal lives have been a subject of immense curiosity for fans and media alike. With a recent addition to their family, the duo’s homes have become a hub of love and celebrations. Let’s take a virtual tour of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s luxurious abodes, along with the first house owned by Alia herself.

Alia and Ranbir’s Celestial Vastu Pali Hill Apartment

After a heartwarming wedding, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor decided to settle down in their enchanting Vastu Pali Hill apartment. Designed by the renowned Gauri Khan, this luxurious abode boasts elegance and grandeur.

The Majestic Vastu apartment

Nestled in the upscale Vaastu Pali Hill complex, Alia and Ranbir’s new home is a testament to luxury and style. Spanning a sprawling 2,460 square feet on the seventh floor, this apartment offers generous living spaces and is accompanied by two parking spaces. Its proximity to Ranbir’s family home, Krishna Raj, adds to its allure.

Gauri Khan’s artistry

Renowned interior designer-producer Gauri Khan brought her impeccable taste to this extravagant apartment. The interiors exude opulence while maintaining a sense of simplicity. The expansive living area features a plush suede couch, meticulously chosen to create a cozy and comfortable ambiance. Light-colored drapes allow natural light to illuminate the space, elevating its overall charm.

A cosy balcony, witness to love and celebrations

The heart of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Mumbai home is their breezy balcony, where the couple spent five blissful years of their relationship. The space is adorned with lush greens and offers a stunning view of the cityscape. It’s no wonder that they chose this spot for their intimate wedding and later for the baby shower, beautifully decorated with marigold and icy white florals.

European touch with a bold twist

Stepping inside the living area, an arched doorway welcomes visitors and sets the stage for the European-inspired interiors. The open, minimalist design of the space is accentuated by floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing natural light to flood the room. Amidst the understated color palette, a striking mustard-hued couch takes center stage, adding a vibrant touch to the living space.

Warmth in the Dining Area

To add a touch of warmth to the minimalist interiors, the dining area embraces earthy wooden elements, including chevron flooring and a full-sized bookshelf. Personal mementos, such as their ornate wedding portrait and a vintage vinyl recorder, dot the shelves, reminiscing about their precious memories.

Scandinavian-inspired Cozy Retreat

The couple’s bedroom embraces the soothing charm of Scandinavian-inspired hues. With glass windows welcoming abundant sunlight, the bedroom exudes a serene and comforting ambiance. A vintage three-way mirror adds character to the space, creating a perfect haven for relaxation.

Stepping into the couple’s study, a captivating black and white collage of Ranbir Kapoor’s legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor, took center stage. A framed jersey bearing Ranbir’s favorite number ‘8’ and a collection of awards adorned the walls, reflecting their successful journeys in the film industry. A stunning wooden ceiling-to-floor bar unit added a touch of sophistication to this personal space.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s homes are a reflection of their individual styles and shared love for tasteful elegance. From Alia’s quirky Juhu abode, meticulously crafted with love, to their celestial Vastu Pali Hill apartment, designed by the talented Gauri Khan, each space holds its unique charm. As the power couple embarks on a new journey of parenthood, their luxurious homes will undoubtedly be the backdrop for more love, laughter, and cherished memories in the years to come.

Worth the Splurge

Alia Bhatt’s quirky Juhu abode

Before tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s first home was a reflection of her vibrant personality and distinct taste. Purchased in 2017, the Juhu house became a canvas for the young actress to create a space that resonated with her artistic soul.

A Personalized Living Space

Alia’s home, reconfigured to three bedrooms, was designed with careful attention to detail. The highlight of her living room was the seamless blend of modern New York loft aesthetics with elements inspired by a Swiss chalet. Whitewashed walls, comfortable sofas, and oversized windows offering a view of Mumbai’s lush greenery added to the charm of her quirky abode.

