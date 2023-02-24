Inside pics and videos of Prince of Alsisar’s luxurious palace in Rajasthan

Abhimanyu Alsisar, also referred to as the Raja of Khetri, is known for his luxurious lifestyle. The prince has restructured the Alsisar Mahal into a luxurious heritage hotel property. Located in Rajasthan’s Alsisar region of Jhunjhunu, the family first inhabited the palace in 1757 after Thakur Samrath Singhji (great-grandson of Raja Shardul Singh of Jhunjunu) captured the fort. At present, the eighth generation of Alsisar descendants is taking care of the fort.

The palace witnessed several changes over the years – It was even bombarded by the Shekhawati Brigade led by Colonel Forrester of the British Army. It wanted to restrain the mighty Shekhawats. One-fourth of the Alsisar Mahal was destroyed after the bombardment. In 1954, it was rebuilt but renovation and restoration only began in 2000. Visitors were given permission to visit the heritage hotel in 2006.

Every year, hundreds of guests visit the fort. If you follow Abhimanyu Alsisar on Instagram, you’d know what his palace looks like.

For the unversed, the family also owns a beautiful property in Jaipur called the Alsisar Haveli and a second palace in Ranthambore. The Prince of Alsisar usually splits his time between the three.

The grand arches, classy motifs, chandeliers, and vintage furniture comprise add to the classy look. There are large open spaces and cenotaphs.

All images are courtesy of the palace’s Instagram handle, Abhimanyu Alsisar’s Instagram handle, and the palace’s website.