Inside pics and videos of Aditya Roy Kapur’s luxurious house and other expensive things

Having started his career in 2009 with the musical drama London Dreams, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan, actor Aditya Roy Kapur has come a long way. Recently, he was seen with Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala for his digital debut – The Night Manager. After giving outstanding performances in films like Malang, Aashiqui 2, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Aditya Roy Kapur has proved that he is a fine actor.

Let’s browse through Aditya Roy Kapur’s luxurious lifestyle, which includes a lavish house in Mumbai, a fleet of swanky cars, and more.

Range Rover

In January 2023, Aditya Roy Kapur purchased a Range Rover – he shelled out Rs 3 crore to buy the high-end SUV, CarToq quoted. Other celebrities who own the luxurious British wheel in the country include Shah Rukh Khan, Mukesh Ambani, Virat Kohli, and others.

Lavish apartment in Mumbai

Aditya Roy Kapur owns a spacious apartment in one of Mumbai’s Bandra. The house has been designed by Ashiesh Shah, a known celebrity interior decorator. The actor’s bachelor pad has been decorated in a minimalistic fashion with motifs and modern furniture. The main attraction of the house is the piano gifted by his mother and the pool table.

Fees per film, brand endorsements, and other investments

Aditya Roy Kapur earns most of his income from films. As per TOI, he charged approximately Rs 4 crore for Malang. In addition to films, the actor also earns a substantial amount of money from brand endorsements. The actor is the face of popular brands such as Diesel, Gio Eyewear, and more.

As per Economic Times, in 2019, Aditya Roy Kapur teamed up with Universal Sportsbiz (USPL) and launch his own fashion label called Single.

Also Read Meet Mukarram Jah, the eighth Nizam of Hyderabad who owned 6 palaces and had a net worth of Rs 100 crore

Swanky cars and bikes

The Ashiqui actor’s fleet of uber-luxurious cars includes a Rs 1.69 crore Mercedes Benz S-Class and a stylish BMW 5-Series which is priced between Rs 64.50 – 74.50 lakh. He also owns bikes like Royal Enfield Cast Iron 500 and Rs 17.95 lakh Triumph Speed Triple.

Jet-setting around the world

Aditya Roy Kapur loves to travel. As per reports, the actor owns a private jet.