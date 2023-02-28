Inside pics and videos of Shark Tank judge Vineeta Singh’s Mumbai home and her luxurious lifestyle

Vineeta Singh, founder, and CEO of Sugar Cosmetic has worked hard to build her brand. With her determination, she managed to overcome all the challenge. The Shark Tank judge has a net worth of Rs 300 crore, TOI reported.

For the unversed, Sugar is Vineeta Singh’s third startup and she has been working hard to make her cosmetic brand part of every woman’s makeup kit. Vineeta Singh is also the co-founder of FAB BAG – It’s a beauty subscription company where subscribers can try global brands every month. After studying at IIT-Madras and IIM Ahmedabad, Vineeta Singh rejected a job offer worth Rs 1 crore from one of the leading investment banks and took her step towards entrepreneurship.

She told Humans of Bombay, “At 23, I moved to Bombay. I lived in a matchbox house that would flood during monsoon. I’d hardly go out because I was on a budget. But I pushed on. I even started a venture, but it didn’t work as planned. For the first time, I doubted myself–had I taken the job, I wouldn’t be struggling.” Recounting her journey she said, “I invested my own money and even got funded! But being a woman in a ‘man’s world’ had its challenges–once, an investor refused to hold a meeting just with me. He wanted to have the business talk with a ‘man’. But I decided to let my work do the talking.”

Vineeta Singh is married to Kaushik Mukherjee, who is also a co-founder and COO at Sugar Cosmetic. Let’s take a look at her luxurious apartment in Mumbai’s Powai area. She lives with her family and follows a disciplined fitness routine.

The lavish house features a minimalistic vibe with all the modern amenities. The house has a floor-to-ceiling window. You read that right! It allows ample sunlight, adding a warm touch to the house. According to Housing.com, on average, the price of properties in Powai can get as expensive as Rs 75,000 per sqft.

If you follow her on Instagram, you must have noticed pictures of her spending time with her kids and her husband. One of the highlights of Vineeta Singh’s feed is her home workout routine, which she constantly keeps sharing.

Vineeta Singh is one of the most successful and self-made entrepreneurs in India. As per Forbes India, Sugar managed to make Rs 105 crore in revenue in FY20 and raised a funding of $21 million (approximately Rs 158 Crore) by Elevation Capital, which values the company at Rs 750 crore. The company now is available across 2,500-plus outlets in over 130 cities across India.