Inside Lalit Modi’s luxurious lifestyle: A lavish London mansion, uber-expensive cars, businesses worth Rs 12,000 crore, and more

Around one and a half decades ago, in 2008, Lalit Modi conceived the Indian Premier League (IPL), which eventually became the most lucrative cricket league with each game worth Rs 117 crore. However, in 2010, the BCCI suspended Lalit Modi for financial irregularities and various other charges of misconduct. He was banned by the Indian Cricket Board for life post in 2013. He then moved to London. Lalit Modi’s wife Minal Modi died of cancer in 2018. He has two children Aliya and Ruchir.

Lalit Modi was recently in news after announcing that he is dating former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen. The business tycoon posted pictures of his holiday to the Maldives with the Sushmita Sen.

A lavish 5-storey mansion

Lalit Modi lives in a five-storey lavish mansion in London. NDTV reported. The house is spread across 7000 square feet and has 14 rooms and an inbuilt elevator. As per news18, the mansion also has two guest rooms, seven bathrooms, four reception rooms, and two kitchens.

Uber-expensive cars

If you follow Lalit Modi on Instagram, you cannot miss noticing that he is a gearhead. He owns some of the most expensive cars in the world. As per Cardekho, the business tycoon gifted his late wife Minal the now-discontinued Aston Martin Rapide. The car costs Rs. 4.4 crore. Minal gifted him a Ferrari California, which is not produced anymore. In 2021, Lalit Modi bought a Ferrari 812 GTS to gift his son Ruchir. Cardekho quoted the price of the car as 5.75 crores. Earlier in 2016, Ruchir had gifted his father a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, the last recorded price of which in India, as per carwale, was Rs 5.60 crore.

That’s not all, according to cartoq, Lalit Modi also owns a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider that costs Rs 4.81 crore. He also has a BMW 7-Series 760 Li (Rs 1.95 crore, per Cardekho), McLaren 720S (Rs 5.04 crore, per carwale), and a Bentley Mulsanne Speed (Rs 4.81 crore, per Cardekho)

Many businesses

Lalit Modi was born to a wealthy business family in Delhi. In 1933, his grandfather Gujar Mal Modi established Modi Enterprises and currently Lalit Modi is the president and managing director. He worked hard to expand the business. Currently, Lalit Modi is the president and managing director of the Modi Group, and also the head of the Modi Group’s flagship business Godfrey Phillips India.

For the unversed, the Modi Group has businesses in fashion, retail, travel, chemicals, healthcare, salon, personal care, entertainment, and FMCG. The list of brands owned by the company includes Pan Vilas Pan Masala, Colorbar, Godfrey Phillips, Modicare, Beacon Travels, KK Modi educational institute, and Ego Italian restaurant.

He also has Modi Entertainment Networks, which was established by Lalit Modi in 1993. The company partnered with Walt Disney to telecast Disney content in India. In 994, he also became the pan-India distributor of ESPN. As per Aaj Tak, the valuation of Modi Enterprises as of 2022 was over $1.5 billion (approx 12,000 crore).

The massive net worth of crores

Lalit Modi’s net worth is a whopping $570 million (Rs 4,555 crore), Aaj Tak reported.