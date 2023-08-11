Inside Kushi’s actor Vijay Devarakonda’s luxurious life: A look at his lavish Hyderabad mansion, luxury cars, private jets and net worth

Vijay Devarakonda rose to fame with his role as Arjun Reddy. With his warm smile, charm, and acting skills, Vijay has surely earned himself a fanbase and has become a popular name in show business. As his films broke box office records, Vijay’s net worth skyrocketed to $39 crores, as per GQ India. The pan-Indian actor lives a life of luxury and owns a range of expensive things whose price tags will blow your mind!

Vijay Devarakonda’s lavish Hyderabad home

The actor has bought himself a Rs 15 crore bungalow in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, one of the poshest neighbourhoods in the city, as per GQ reports. The actor resides there with his family and their dog, a Siberian husky named Storm. Talking about his most priced possession, the actor told GQ, “I bought a house so big. It scares me. Now need mum to make us all feel safe. Make it home.”

Vijay with his family (Source: instagram)

The house is a modern mansion painted in white and is a multi-level residence with a large glass entrance and wooden doors. The living area is a beautiful blend of classic and modern aesthetics. Simple white walls that are accented by numerous art pieces. There is a huge portrait of Arjun Reddy, the on-screen character played by Vijay. The winged dark grey armchairs in the living room are the perfect complement to the creamy marble floors and white French windows.

Arjun Reddy poster at Vijay’s house

The actor’s love for minimalism is visible throughout the house. The house also has a lush green garden filled with potted plants. In addition, the area features a multi-purpose grey-and-white themed bar with a unique golden backlight.

A fleet of swanky cars

The Liger actor owns a range of cars with massive price tags:

BMW 5 series

This 5-seater car is worth somewhere between Rs 65- Rs68 lakhs as per Carwale.com. The vehicle has cutting-edge technologies like live cockpit navigation, BMW operating system 7, iDrive touch controller, a twin-power turbo 6-cylinder diesel engine, and much more.

Ford Mustang

This luxury car is worth Rs 75 lakhs and is one of the actor’s most desired possessions.

As per GQ India, he also owns Range Rover worth Rs 64 lakhs and Volvo XC 90 the price of which can range from Rs 85 lakhs and upwards.

A private jet

The Arjun Reddy actor also flies luxury and private! He owns a private jet, he is often seen flying in that with his family and dog.

Good Vibes Only café

Anand and Vijay teamed up with former’s pals in 2020 to build a pleasant cafe called ‘Good Vibes Only’ in Hyderabad. The café, which is located in Gachibowli’s Khajaguda neighbourhood, provides a welcoming ambiance, with comfy seats and a laid-back vibe, where you can enjoy quality time with friends and family or finish up work!

Good Vibes Only’ in Hyderabad (Source: Zomato)

The actor is surely at the epitome of success and is unstoppable. His recent film, Kushi is all set to hit the theatres on the 1st of September. Vijay will be seen paired opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in this heartwarming mushy love story.