Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s luxurious home in Mumbai

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new home is much bigger and more expensive than their previous abode. Located near Fortune Tower where they lived for nearly 11 years, this new house is nestled in Satguru Sharan, a building located in the Bandra vicinity.

Designed by known interior designer Darshini Shah, the house is spread across four floors. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s house has a classic old-world charm, something that was also seen in the couple’s previous home.

Scroll down to get a glimpse of their house:

The house has been very tastefully done. In an interview given to TOI before moving into their new home, Darshini Shah said, “They had become extremely comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights; they just didn’t want to move out. So, the new house has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way. It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur’s own space as he’s growing up. It’s a lot larger than their old house; it’s more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone.”

She added, “They like their spaces to feel like their travel diaries. Everything that they have at home is something they have collected over time, and it has a memory or a story attached to it. Like, they love England, they like the colonial-classic style of decor. They also don’t like anything that’s loud. Like their Fortune Heights’ home, even their new house has a library, artworks, antiques, candles, a certain kind of furniture.”