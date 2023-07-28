Inside JK House: The residence of business tycoon, Gautam Singhania is worth Rs 6000 crore and is the second most expensive property after Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia

India is home to 169 billionaires and Gautam Singhania, the Chairman and Managing Director of the world’s largest producer of suiting fabric, Raymond Group is a name that cannot be missed. His expertise and vision has made the Raymond Group, a major conglomerate in India and overseas. With a whopping net worth, this billionaire businessman lives an uber-rich lifestyle and owns an opulent property in Mumbai called JK House.

Gautam Singhania was born into a Marwari business family on September 9, 1965. The business scion is often called a “Bollygarch” or a multimillionaire. JK House, owned by Gautam is the second tallest and expensive property valued at Rs 6000 crore. It ranks second to Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s Antilia which is valued at Rs 12000 crore, according to IndiaTimes report.

Also Read Inside Jalsa: A glimpse into the Rs 100 crore opulent mansion of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan

The lavish property is located in Mumbai and sprawls over 16,000 square ft and is a 30 storeyed building, as per IndiaTimes report.

The luxurious property is equipped with a spa, helipad and two pools. According to The New York Post, the skyscraper also has a private museum showcasing the family’s century-old fabric business journey.

The house has five floors dedicated to his car collection which includes Lamborghini Gallardo LP570 Superleggera, Lotus Elise convertible, Nissan Skyline GTR, Honda S2000, Ferrari 458 Italia and Audi Q7 among many others.

The marble canopy that is situated outside JK House in Mumbai’s Breach Candy neighbourhood has a significant history. Reportedly, it featured a seated statue of Queen Victoria until it was replaced with a statue of Lala Kailashpat Singhania, grandfather of Gautam Singhania to pay tribute to his legacy.

Being one of the wealthiest men in the country, Gautam surely lives life ki and possesses a list of ridiculously expensive things like a 10-berth yacht, a unique teak boat that Liz Hurley once partied on as per Economic Times report.