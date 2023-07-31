Inside Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial house: A glimpse into the Rs 100 crore opulent mansion of Mukesh Ambani in Gujarat

The wealthiest man of India and business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani is the leading figure behind Reliance Industries. Ambani has made headlines a number of times for of his uber-rich lifestyle, from owning the most expensive properties around the world to a range of luxurious cars, the billionaire has it all. He is also a proud owner of ancestral home in Gujarat.

The Dhirubhai Memorial House in Gujarat is Mukesh Ambani’s ancestral home. Valued at Rs 100 crore, this mansion is located in Chorwad, a coastal village in the Junagadh district of Gujarat and holds the Ambani legacy for years.

Plaque showing direction towards Shri Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial at Chorwad (Source: Dhirubhai Ambani official website)

The two-storeyed house was converted into a memorial house in 2011 and a portion of the house was dedicated to Jamanadas Ambani. The house has been revamped but is rooted to the old charm with wooden accessories, brass-copper crockery and personal accents of the family.

Also Read Inside Jalsa: A glimpse into the Rs 100 crore opulent mansion of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan

Memorial entrance (Source: Dhirubhai Ambani official website)





The Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House is spread across 1.2 acres of land and is divided into two parts where ne is secured for the family and the other is opened for the public to visit. The house is surrounded by a beautifully done lush green lawn spreading across more than one acre area. It is divided into three parts according to their official website – one that is open to public, the private coconut palm grove, and another private courtyard reserved for the family.

Plaque of Shri Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial at Chorwad. (Source: Dhirubhai Ambani official website)

The interiors of the house are done keeping in mind the royalty that the Ambanis represent, with massive chandeliers, exquisite art pieces, golden accents, antique furniture that depict royalty.

The legendary businessman, Dhirubhai Ambani was brought up in this house and he even excelling in business and moving to Mumbai, he kept coming back to this bungalow to relive the memories. Mukesh Ambani too has a special place for this house as he has spent a lot of his time when he was young in this house.

Picture gallery at the memorial (Source: Dhirubhai Ambani official website)

Shrimati Kokilaben D. Ambani, Shri Mukesh D. Ambani, Shri Anil D. Ambani and Shri Rameshbhai Oza during inauguration of Shri Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial at Chorwad (Source: Dhirubhai Ambani official website)

Mukesh Ambani invested an exorbitant amount of money in the renovation and preservation of this old house. He appointed Amitabh Teaotia Designs. Maintained by the Dhirubhai Ambani Foundation, the memorial is open to the public between 9.30 am to 5 pm from Tuesday to Sunday.