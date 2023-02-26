Infosys CEO Salil Parekh earns Rs 21 lakh per day; Here’s everything about his early life, education, and career

Salil Parekh, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys has over three decades of experience in the IT services industry. He is also a member of the National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry. Salil Parekh, with his knowledge and hard work in the Indian and global IT industry, helped Infosys grow.

In 2022, Salil Parekh’s compensation was increased 88 percent to Rs 79.75 crore a year, making him one of the highest-paid executives in India, Moneycontrol reported.

The company’s annual report for 2021-22, said the overhaul in the CEO compensation was undertaken also to benchmark it with those of peers like Accenture, IBM, TCS, Capgemini, Cognizant, DXC, and others.

Career

Salil Parekh was on the board of Capgemini, where he held several positions. He spearheaded application services, cloud infrastructure services, and the tech division of the company. He helped Ernst and Young to grow in India.

Education

Salil Parekh holds Master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University, and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

In 2022, his annual compensation had been Rs 42.50 crore. After the hike, his salary package was Rs 79.75 crore, which is over Rs 21 lakh per day. His fixed salary is Rs 11 crore. Around Rs 68 crore is performance-linked incentives.