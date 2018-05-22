​​​
  3. ‘Indulgence for me is a great Thai meal’: Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India (West)

‘Indulgence for me is a great Thai meal’: Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India (West)

Ogilvy India (West) CCO Sukesh Nayak in conversation with Shinmin Bali.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 22, 2018 12:12 AM
Sukesh Nayak, The Case of the Missing Servant Sukesh Nayak

On my bookshelf…

The Case of the Missing Servant (Vish Puri) by Tarquin Hall and The Reluctant Fundamentalist by Mohsin Hamid.

Movies I’d like to watch again/A TV series I love

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Narcos and Fauji.

A famous quote I swear by

‘It always seems impossible until it is done’. — Nelson Mandela

My wanderlust…

Maldives because I love the sun, ocean and scuba diving.

Indulgence is…

A great Thai meal comprising som tam, tom yum goong and mango sticky rice.

 

— As told to Shinmin Bali

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top