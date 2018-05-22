‘Indulgence for me is a great Thai meal’: Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India (West)

Sukesh Nayak

On my bookshelf…

The Case of the Missing Servant (Vish Puri) by Tarquin Hall and The Reluctant Fundamentalist by Mohsin Hamid.

Movies I’d like to watch again/A TV series I love…

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Narcos and Fauji.

A famous quote I swear by

‘It always seems impossible until it is done’. — Nelson Mandela

My wanderlust…

Maldives because I love the sun, ocean and scuba diving.

Indulgence is…

A great Thai meal comprising som tam, tom yum goong and mango sticky rice.

— As told to Shinmin Bali