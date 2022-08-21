India’s soft power: Gen Next Democracy Network Programme invites youth from 75 democracies

Youth from democratic countries come to India under the Gen Next Democracy Network programme, hosted by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Ministry of External Affairs to get acquainted first with the country’s heritage, culture and functioning of Indian democracy.

Also Read | Clocking 75: Books that capture the essence of India’s journey

The Gen Next Democracy Network Programme proposes to host delegates from a total of 75 democracies this year. These young leaders below the age of 35 could be from the opposition, ruling or other key parties in their respective countries and also young entrepreneurs. This initiative comes as India has been taking a lead role in terms of geo-politics of democracies.

To commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations, this programme has been launched and has so far hosted four groups of youth from across the world including countries like Peru, Uruguay, Paraguay, Ghana, Bangladesh, Nepal, Brunei, Norway, Czech Republic, Mauritius, Uganda, and Thailand.

Earlier this week the 4thBatch of the Gen-Next Democracy Network Programme concluded and delegates were overwhelmed with their visit organized by ICCR, where they could witness all the challenges and progress of India, amidst those challenges.

Aim of this programme

According to officials of ICCR, this programme aims to invest in the leadership of the future, not only from India but also from 75 democracies across the world.

“ICCR is looking forward to hosting its 5th Batch of Gen Next Democracy Network Programme in the last week of August 2022,” said a senior ICCR officer.

When in India, these young leaders get to visit different states and through various interactions, and presentations they are made aware about India’s glorious history, academic institutions, scientific achievements as well as cultural traditions.

Also Read | Book Review | An abridged history of independent India

They also get a chance to visit prestigious institutions in India — the Parliament of India, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, Election Commission of India (ECI), PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and National Science Centre. And they interact with personalities from the academia and political fraternity who talk about different aspects of Indian democracy, economic aspects, and also about welfare and empowerment schemes.