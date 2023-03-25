India’s highest-paid actors and actresses: Here’s how much these stars take home for each project

India’s film industry is one of the largest and most vibrant in the world, and has produced some of the most successful and talented actors over the years. With a growing audience and box office collections, the pay scales of these actors have also risen, making them some of the highest-paid actors in the country.

Here, we list some of the highest-paid actors and actresses in the country.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, often touted as ‘King Khan’ or ‘King of Bollywood’, without any surprise sits comfortably atop the list. In 1992, SRK made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Deewana’ and went on to become one of the most successful actors in the Indian film industry.

Known for his charismatic screen presence, romantic roles, and his ability to portray complex characters, the actor recently made a comeback on the silver screen after a four-year gap with Pathaan, which became a massive commercial success, crossing Rs 1,000 crore gross at global box office.



Reports suggest that the actor takes a fat cheque of Rs 50 crore per movie, besides commanding a substantial share from the profit.

Prabhas

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali brought Prabhas overnight stardom, giving him immense success and turning him into a countrywide sensation. Post the franchise’s success, the Tollywood star saw a massive turnaround in his salary as he began charging around Rs 100 crore per project.

According to recent reports, Prabhas’s fee per movie has continued to increase, and he now demands a fee of approximately Rs 150 crore for his upcoming films like Spirit, Saalar, and Adi Purush. As one of the industry’s leading actors, his tremendous talent and soaring popularity have solidified his position, and his hefty pay cheques mirror his impact on the industry.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, is one of the highest-paid actors in India, and his remuneration per movie ranges from Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore. Additionally, he reportedly receives a share of profits from the films in which he appears, which can increase his earnings substantially. With a remuneration of over Rs 100 crore (inclusive of profit-sharing from total revenue). He made history in 2017 by becoming the first actor to earn Rs 130 crore as acting fees for his role in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has appeared in several Bollywood and Hollywood films. In 2007, she made her acting debut in the Kannada film Aishwarya, and a year later, she starred in her first Bollywood film, Om Shanti Om, which was a massive commercial success. Since then, Deepika has starred in numerous critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, including Padmaavat, Chennai Express, Bajirao Mastani, and Piku.

She has received several awards for her performances, including three Filmfare Awards, and is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. As per reports, Deepika charges around Rs 22 crore per project.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has starred in numerous Bollywood films. She made her acting debut with the film “Student of the Year” in 2012 and since then has become one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in the industry.

Alia is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. Alia has received several awards for her performances, including four Filmfare Awards. She has been praised for her versatility and has portrayed a wide range of characters on screen, from a confused teenager in Highway to a spy in Raazi and a medical student in Dear Zindagi.



As per reports, the actress, who recently had her first child, takes a fat Rs 20 crore cheque for each movie.