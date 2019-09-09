India’s gift to the UN has found special place on the roof of the United Nations! Here’s how

The importance of solar energy is known worldwide but today, these buzzwords are making a powerful and sustainable impact across the world.

‘Go green’ and clean and renewable energy are no longer buzzwords that just sound cool! The importance of solar energy is known worldwide but today, these buzzwords are making a powerful and sustainable impact across the world. Consider India’s goodwill gift of ‘solar panels’, which will now power the United Nations HQ and office in New York. In a tweet, the UN office mentioned the gesture and added that there is a green roof too that would help the international body lower its power consumption in cooling the headquarters

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, expressed his appreciation towards India’s goodwill gesture in a tweet, “Climate action begins at home.” In the tweet, he thanked the government and the people of India for the generous contribution to solar panels as well as a green roof at UN HQ in New York.

Jan Beagle, in a tweet, conveyed her thanks to Indian Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin for India’s generous contribution for the solar panel installation on the roof of the UN conference building. In her tweet, she stated, “A strong message promoting innovation for action,” with regard to taking affirmative action on tackling climate change.

Something special is happening on the roof of @UN ….1/2 https://t.co/cX3fLV69VX — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) September 6, 2019

I thank Ambassador @AkbaruddinIndia @IndiaUNNewYork for India’s generous contribution for the installation of solar panels on the roof of the @UN conference building. A strong message promoting #Innovation for action on #climatechange #efficiency pic.twitter.com/SsmTYMgzbU — Jan Beagle (@JanMBeagle) September 19, 2018

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 14th Conference of Parties of UN Convention to Combat Desertification at Greater Noida.

He shared India’s commitment to taking affirmative action with regard to issues such as land degradation neutrality strategy and desertification.

Referring to climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted, “Climate change is also leading to land degradation of various kinds, be it due to the rise in sea levels and wave action, erratic rainfall and storms and sand storms caused by hot temperatures. Going forward, India would be happy to propose initiatives for greater South-South co-operation in addressing issues related to climate change, biodiversity and land degradation.”

He further stated, “Today, I am reminded of India’s NDCs that were submitted at the Paris CoP of the UNFCCC. It highlighted India’s deep cultural roots of maintaining a healthy balance between land, water, air, trees and all living beings.”

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javdekar also addressed the Conference stating as follows, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the Paris Summit was a leading role. He came out with India’s ambitious program of 175 GW of renewable energy production, which will be 40% of our energy capacity.”

Clearly, India’s deepening initiatives in tackling issues related to climate change and clean and renewable energy sources is a noteworthy message to the world at large.