India’s digital coaching industry booms, projected to reach $2 billion by 2025

The digital coaching industry in India has seen significant growth over the past few years. With the rise of digital platforms, more and more people are turning to online coaching and training programs to enhance their skills and achieve financial freedom. According to a recent report by Google and KPMG, the online education market in India is expected to grow to $2 billion by 2025, with digital coaching playing a significant role in this growth.

Digital coaching offers several advantages over traditional coaching methods. It is more accessible and cost-effective, as learners can access coaching programs from anywhere in the world without having to travel. Additionally, digital coaching allows learners to learn at their own pace and on their own schedule, making it a more convenient option for busy professionals and students.

In India, there are several digital coaching platforms and communities that offer training and coaching programs across various domains, including entrepreneurship, personal finance, fitness, and more.

Siddharth Rajsekar and the Internet Lifestyle Hub are one such community that is at the forefront of the digital coaching industry in India. The community aims to create a new brand of teachers and leaders for the new world by providing training and coaching programs in digital entrepreneurship, personal finance, health and wellness, and more.

“As the digital coaching industry in India continues to grow, it is expected to become an increasingly important part of the country’s education and training landscape. With more and more people turning to online learning and coaching, digital coaching platforms like the Internet Lifestyle Hub are well-positioned to help learners achieve their goals and become successful digital entrepreneurs,” said Siddharth Rajsekar.

Siddharth’s community, Internet Lifestyle Hub consists of 26,000 paid members of coaches, trainers and teachers. He recently hosted an event in Chennai called the Freedom Business Retreat-Rebound to bring together 600 members of the community to inspire them to take their coaching game to the next level. Several members are already super successful – nurturing their own communities and earning millions doing what they love and passing it forward.