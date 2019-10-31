Indians are the least active and second most sleep deprived: Fitbit data

Fitbit Versa 2 is for consumers who enjoy maintaining their health and want a wearable to help them work towards a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

If you are one of those fitness freaks with a fitness band strapped around your wrist round the clock, the prevailing health scenario from the subcontinent will jolt you, almost. Indians are the second most sleep deprived, with an average nightly sleep of 7 hours 1 minute after the Japanese who get an average sleep of 6 hours 47 minutes, according to Fitbit sleep data insights from across 18 countries.

“Indians are the least active and log in only 6,533 steps daily, the least amongst all 18 countries which is 3,600 steps lesser than the average of the most active country – Hong Kong,” Fitbit India country general manager Alok Shankar told FE in an interview. The company, which has collected more than 10.5 billion nights of sleep data over the years to innovate in this critical area of health, shared focused insights gained on Indian users.

As a leading player in sleep monitoring, Fitbit has applied insights collected from a year’s worth of aggregated sleep data to introduce brand new features (using machine learning and improved sensor technology) in its latest wearable – Fitbit Versa 2, thereby expanding the family of its best-selling smartwatch, Fitbit Versa.

A smartwatch designed for all, Fitbit Versa 2 is for consumers who enjoy maintaining their health and want a wearable to help them work towards a balanced and healthy lifestyle. It has all the core health and fitness features ranging from activity tracking to advanced sleep insights such as sleep score, smart wake, etc., in order to help users achieve their fitness and sleep goals. A detailed review will follow soon.

Based on aggregated and anonymised user data analysis from 18 countries (Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, United States) between August 1, 2018 and July 31, 2019, Fitbit shared the following data on Indian users:

Indians get the least amount of nightly sleep on average (after Japan) at 7 hours 1 minute, which is 48 minutes lesser than the average nightly sleep of users in the UK and 32 minutes lesser than average nightly sleep of Americans.

Indians get 77 minutes of Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep on average which is the lowest in the world just like Japanese who get the same amount of REM sleep on an average. REM sleep is a crucial aspect for emotion regulation, memory, and the peak stage of protein synthesis at the cellular level, which ensures that multiple processes in the body work properly.

Indians spend 57 minutes awake on an average each night they sleep, representing close to 13.5% of their nightly sleep.

The age-group of 75-90 years get the lowest sleep (6 hours 35 minutes on average) compared to other age groups, whereas users in the age group of 18-25 years go to bed more than an hour later (12:33 AM) than users in 75-90 years age group (11:22 PM).