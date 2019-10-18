Indian tourist detained in Bhutan for climbing atop monument; investigation in process

The tourist has been detained by the Royal Bhutan Police

In yet another bizarre incident of absurdity by tourists in foreign countries, a traveller from India was detained in the neighbouring country of Bhutan for climbing up over the National Memorial Chorten in Dolucha and standing at the top of the monument, posing for pictures. According to an IE report, the tourist was detained by the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) and has also been called-in for questioning. A chorten or a stupa is an important religious monument in Buddhism and symbolises Buddha’s presence. The Indian tourist who has been detained in Bhutan was identified as Abhijit Ratan Hajare, who is a native of Maharashtra.

According to the report, he was a part of a 15-bike convoy, which was headed by a Bhutanese team leader. It was during this, that he tried to climb to the top of the Chorten. This incident took place when the convoy was trying to arrange for a parking space for their respective bikes, while resting at Dochula. The team leader was apparently unaware of the incident, according to ‘The Bhutanese’, which updated about the incident on twitter.

Abhijit Hajare’s passport was subsequently seized by the RBP and an investigation in the matter has been launched. He has also been allowed to stay at his hotel until the investigation is completed. Hajare climbed to the top of the monument by a ladder with the help of a Bhutanese carpenter named Jambhay and stood on top of the Chorten while posing for pictures. Jambhay, the carpenter, who was doing repair work on the Chorten, also posed for getting pictures clicked and the RBP is trying to track him down as well.

Meanwhile, a similar embarrassing incident was reported a few months ago, where an Indian family was caught in the Bali province of Indonesia for stealing accessories and utilities from the hotel where they stayed. The hotel staff scanned the luggage of the family while they were on their way out of the hotel and a video was shot during the process of frisking. The embarrassing situation for the family, shot on camera, went viral on social media.