Indian-made brandies that should feature on your home bar this World Brandy Day

Brandy is currently growing in popularity in the Indian market. Whether you’re in the mood for a post-dinner nightcap or want to savor the uniquely flavourful taste of the fruit-based spirit, Indian brandies offer an exceptional depth of flavors with uniquely tropical tastes, that are resonating with consumers. As we celebrate the occasion of World Brandy Day, here are our picks of the top 5 Indian brandies that you must include in a well-stocked home bar.

Morpheus

Known for its signature golden hue, the Morpheus label is a favorite among Indian consumers who enjoy premium brandy. This Radico-Khaitan creation is recognisable by its rich flavor that captures the essence of tropical fruit, with hints of raisin and vanilla. It also offers a distinctive wooden undertone that comes from being matured in oak casks for six years. Together with its sweet taste and aromatic body, it offers an attractive and elevated drinking experience.

GOOD MAN

Enter the new year with a taste of this recent innovation by Bacardi for its new-age consumers. GOOD MAN, which is Bacardi’s first made-in-India Brandy, is a meticulously crafted blend of grain spirit with premium French and Indian grape brandies aged for a minimum of two years in oak casks. Unafraid of standing out, this brandy offers fruity notes of pear and apple along with a rich palate of raisin, prune and subtle matured wood notes, drizzled with sweet vanilla and honey for a perfect aftertaste– all of which come alive when consumed neat, on ice or with a mixer, making it the perfect choice for the occasion.

Honey Bee

As the name suggests, Honey Bee is well known for its sweet-as-honey flavor. It is a smooth brandy with a rich finish that is easy to drink and leaves a pleasant taste on the palate. It also has a light and fragrant aroma, making it an ideal choice for newcomers to brandy. It is created by United Spirits, and is widely available across India.

Mansion House

Mansion House is an iconic brandy in the Indian market. It is made using fermented grape juice and employs the French brewing process, which gives it a distinctly sweet taste and aroma. It also features subtle smoky notes, making it an ideal brandy to sip neat. It has remained popular in the Indian market for years, and is particularly well-known in the Southern parts of the country.

McDowell’s VSOP

McDowell’s VSOP brandy is a smooth and fruity creation that is rich in flavor and texture. It is made from a blend of Indian and imported grape spirits, and has the base flavors of vanilla and honey. Its smooth fruity taste and lingering warm aftertaste makes it a longtime favorite in the Indian market.