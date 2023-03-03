Indian entrepreneurs and business tycoons who bought uber-luxurious and expensive houses worth crores

India is the world’s third-largest producer of billionaires, the 2022 Hurun Rich List suggested. As per the report, there are 249 Indian billionaire entrepreneurs in the world, out of which 25 reside in the country. Growth in the number of billionaires in India has increased the demand for luxurious houses. Ultra-high-net-worth individuals are actively buying new and luxurious homes.

Here’s a look at the list of Indian entrepreneurs and business tycoons who have bought super-expensive homes.

Tata’s N Chandrasekaran

Rs 98 crore house in Mumbai

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran owns a Rs 98 crore duplex at Mumbai’s Pedder Road. According to Times Of India, N Chandrasekaran and his family were already living in the 28-storey high-rise for the past five years but on lease. Spread across 6,000 square feet, the duplex is on the 11th and 12th floors of the building.

Flipkart’s Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Rs 8 crore villa in Bengaluru

In March 2022, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy bought a luxurious villa in East Bengaluru for nearly Rs 8 crore. The villa is spread across an area of a 6,918 square feet plot and has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, dual kitchens, a living area, a garage, dining, puja, office, and media rooms. You read that right! Located in Adarsh Palm Retreat, the house is part of a gated community of 800 villas, spread over 110 acres.

Inox Group’s Siddharth Jain

Rs 144 crore quadruplex in Mumbai

Siddharth Jain, Executive Director of INOX Group, purchased a quadruplex flat in Mumbai’s Worli for Rs 144 crore. According to the Economic Times, he paid a stamp duty of Rs 7.2 crore for the same. Siddharth Jain bought a flat each on the 42nd, 43rd, 44th, and 46th floor of the building which is called Raheja Legend.

Infosys’ Kris Gopalakrishnan

Twin properties in Bangalore worth Rs 76 crore

With a net worth of $320 crore, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, who is now the Chairman of Axilor Ventures, purchased two houses worth Rs 76 crore in Bengaluru’s Koramangala. According to the documents accessed by Zapkey, one of the luxurious apartments that is spread over 10,162 square feet is valued at Rs 40 crore while another apartment of 9,600 square feet is worth Rs 36 crore.

Dream11’s Harsh Jain

Rs 72 crore duplex in Mumbai

The fantasy gaming app Dream11’s co-founder Harsh Jain and his wife, Rachana Jain, purchased a lavish duplex in Mumbai worth Rs 72 crore. As per LiveMint, the apartment is on the 29th and 30th floors of a high-rise on Pedder Road.

Bajaj Electricals Family

Rs 94 crore flat in Mumbai

The Bajaj Electricals family and Managing Director Shekhar Bajaj purchased luxurious apartments in Mumbai for Rs 94 crore. According to LiveMint, the 3,184 square feet flat costs Rs 47 crore, and another apartment in the same building costs Rs 47 crore.