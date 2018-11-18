Indian cuisine wins a Michelin star in Bangkok

Following in the footsteps of her mentor Gaggan in making Indian-inspired cuisine famous in Thailand, Mumbai-born Garima Arora has managed to win a Michelin star for her Bangkok restaurant Gaa, announced earlier this week.
Following in the footsteps of her mentor Gaggan in making Indian-inspired cuisine famous in Thailand, Mumbai-born Garima Arora has managed to win a Michelin star for her Bangkok restaurant Gaa, announced earlier this week. This makes her the first woman of Indian origin to have a Michelin star to her credit. Launched in April 2017, Gaa is a result of Garima’s efforts to synergise the connection between India and Thailand.
Reacting to the news, she told FE via email: “We just know that we won’t stop here. We are ready to jump back into the kitchen tomorrow and work even harder. The way I see it is that this Michelin star is a push and a drive for us to do better.”
Arora has worked alongside many world-renowned chefs such as Gordon Ramsay in 2011 and René Redzepi from 2013 to 2015. In 2015, she relocated to Bangkok to join the Gaggan restaurant group.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.