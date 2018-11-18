Indian cuisine wins a Michelin star in Bangkok

Chef Garima Arora

Following in the footsteps of her mentor Gaggan in making Indian-inspired cuisine famous in Thailand, Mumbai-born Garima Arora has managed to win a Michelin star for her Bangkok restaurant Gaa, announced earlier this week. This makes her the first woman of Indian origin to have a Michelin star to her credit. Launched in April 2017, Gaa is a result of Garima’s efforts to synergise the connection between India and Thailand.

Reacting to the news, she told FE via email: “We just know that we won’t stop here. We are ready to jump back into the kitchen tomorrow and work even harder. The way I see it is that this Michelin star is a push and a drive for us to do better.”

Arora has worked alongside many world-renowned chefs such as Gordon Ramsay in 2011 and René Redzepi from 2013 to 2015. In 2015, she relocated to Bangkok to join the Gaggan restaurant group.