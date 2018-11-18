Indian cuisine wins a Michelin star in Bangkok

By: | Published: November 18, 2018 2:10 AM

Following in the footsteps of her mentor Gaggan in making Indian-inspired cuisine famous in Thailand, Mumbai-born Garima Arora has managed to win a Michelin star for her Bangkok restaurant Gaa, announced earlier this week.

Chef Garima Arora ,indian cuisineChef Garima Arora

Following in the footsteps of her mentor Gaggan in making Indian-inspired cuisine famous in Thailand, Mumbai-born Garima Arora has managed to win a Michelin star for her Bangkok restaurant Gaa, announced earlier this week. This makes her the first woman of Indian origin to have a Michelin star to her credit. Launched in April 2017, Gaa is a result of Garima’s efforts to synergise the connection between India and Thailand.

Reacting to the news, she told FE via email: “We just know that we won’t stop here. We are ready to jump back into the kitchen tomorrow and work even harder. The way I see it is that this Michelin star is a push and a drive for us to do better.”

Arora has worked alongside many world-renowned chefs such as Gordon Ramsay in 2011 and René Redzepi from 2013 to 2015. In 2015, she relocated to Bangkok to join the Gaggan restaurant group.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Indian cuisine wins a Michelin star in Bangkok
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition