India to participate in London Wine Fair 2022

The chairman said that APEDA will participate in various global trade platforms like London Wine Fair, Hong Kong Wine Fair to stabilise our products.

Indian wineries are slated to participate in the London Wine Fair (LWF) 2022 after a gap of nearly six years. The decision to participate in the fair took place after a recent meeting of the All-India Wine Producers Association (AIWPA) with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority Dr M Angamuthu in Nashik.

The chairman said that APEDA will participate in various global trade platforms like London Wine Fair, Hong Kong Wine Fair to stabilise our products. “The Indian wine industry is growing fast and the country produces some of the finest labels in the world. We have to create a niche market with proper backward and forward linkages. Participating in various trade and business fairs will enhance our brand value and competitiveness of Indian wines,” he said.

At least 10 wineries will showcase products at the London Wine Fair and APEDA will organise a series of promotional programs for the industry, he said. The London Wine Fair is slated to be held between June 7 to 9. It is widely regarded as one of the world’s most important trade events with over 700 exhibitors and 13,000 wines expected to be showcased at the fair.

Jagdish Holkar, president, AIWPA said that India had last participated in the London Wine Fair when the India Grape Processing Board (IGPB) was in existence and after the board was dissolved, there were no such international events and the last two years were lost in the pandemic. Although India is a very small wine player, the objective is to put India on the global wine map and let the world know that we make good wines as well, he said. There is a huge potential for Indian wines in the United Kingdom (UK) and European Union (EU) due to the presence of a large Indian diaspora, several Indian restaurants and interest in Indian food, he said. Indian wines will pair better with Indian food, he felt.

Wineries such as Sula Vineyards, Grover Zampa Vineyards and Fratelli are already selling their wines in these markets but the volumes are not known, Holkar said, adding that the presence at the Wine Fair could trigger an interest in Indian wines. The Indian Embassy is also slated to hold promotional events for our wines, he added. Holkar said that the wineries have proposed to participate in the Hong Kong, Dubai, Tokyo and Mauritius wine fairs as well.