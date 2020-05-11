  • MORE MARKET STATS

India observes National Technology Day! History, significance and all you need to know

Published: May 11, 2020 6:23:36 PM

India observes National Technology Day! The day May 11 marks the importance of India’s technological advancements right from the day when the country tested its first nuclear bomb.

The day was declared as National Technology Day by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpayee that reminds people of the country’s technological achievements.

India observes National Technology Day! The day May 11 marks the importance of India’s technological advancements right from the day when the country tested its first nuclear bomb. After the first test of a nuclear bomb on May 11, 1998 in Pokhran, this day has made an important place for technological innovations in India. It is to note that India tested its Shakti-1 nuclear missile and the operation was called Operation Shakti or Pokhran-II. The day was declared as National Technology Day by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpayee that reminds people of the country’s achievements in this particular sector.

There are other major achievements apart from the nuclear bomb testing in the field of science and testing that commemorates the day. This year the technological focus is set across ‘Commercialising Indigenous Technologies: Journey from Benchside to Business Programme’ where the dignitaries suggested many ways to take this forward, according to a report by Times Now. Apart from this, the Technology Development Board of India every year celebrates this day by handing out National awards to individuals for their contribution to science and technology developments in India, the report said.

Moreover, India’s first-ever indigenous aircraft Hansa-1 took flight on this day. Apart from this, the DRDO – Defense Research and Development Organisation also tested the Trishul missile, which is a surface-to-air, short-range missile with a quick reaction, the report added. India’s top leaders took to Twitter and expressed their feelings over this day. The county’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is thankful for the technology that is helping the government fight against the novel Coronavirus and hopes that the country keeps harnessing the technology. He also shared a video of him talking about India’s scientists and Atal Ji’s remarkable leadership for Pokhran-II.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed that this day the country will celebrate “the incomparable contribution of the scientific community” which helped the nation become self-reliant. India’s Vice-President urged the scientists to come up with some solutions that are low-cost and innovative to help combat challenges like COVID-19 pandemic further improving the lives of common people. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan too saluted the efforts of India’s scientific community for their contribution.

