India Men Show: A glamorous show to accelerate men’s lifestyle and the latest fashion trends in India

Published: April 20, 2019

The guest list also included industrialists, businessmen, bureaucrats, influencers, restaurateurs, politicians, diplomats, expats, and socialites.

The guest list also included industrialists, businessmen, bureaucrats, influencers, restaurateurs, politicians, diplomats, expats, and socialites.

The inaugural edition of “India Men Show” took place on April 18, 2019, at the Metropolitan Hotel, New Delhi. It was a luxury evening dedicated to celebrating men’s lifestyle choices. The evening encompassed a panel discussion on changing trends in men’s lifestyle industry, ‘Man of Substance’ awards to honor select iconic men from different walks of life and a curated fashion presentation by menswear labels.

“India Men Show” evolves from the fact that men are becoming increasingly style savvy and are making informed lifestyle choices more than ever before. Be it fashion, grooming, fitness, travel, machines, technology or personal space, they are investing smartly in factors that determine their way of life. However, the event finds its purpose in encouraging modern men to become significantly aware of their lifestyle decisions and their impact on society.

The guest list also included industrialists, businessmen, bureaucrats, influencers, restaurateurs, politicians, diplomats, expats, and socialites.

Panel Discussion: Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra was in conversation with Bobby John Varkey, (Editor-in-Charge, The Man Magazine), Sunil Sethi (President, FDCI), Malvinder Singh Ricky (Former COO, Taj Hotels), Rajiv Makhni (Tech Guru), Sangram Singh (wrestler). They decoded changing trends in men’s lifestyle.

‘Man of Substance’ awards
This felicitation is a celebration of select men’s bold decisions and their lifestyle choices. These shakers and movers have set remarkable examples in society. And they are a role model for the millennials of India.

Some of the well-known names were honored with “Man of Substance” award include Amit Burman (VP, Dabur India), Raghava Rao (Vice President, Finance & amp; India CFO at Amazon India), Zorawar Kalra (Founder, Massive Restaurants), Navin Ansal (Founder, Casa Pop), Raghav Verma (Co-founder, Chaayos), Sunil Sethi (President, FDCI), Sabbas Joseph (Founder, Wizcraft), Tarun Thakral (Founder, Heritage Transport Museum), Sangram Singh (Wrestler), Samir Suhag (Polo Player), Sachin Atulkar (IPS Officer, Online sensation), Rajiv Makhni (Tech Guru), Jamal Shaikh (Editor, HT Brunch) and Martin Howard (Social Activist).

India Men Show 2019 was supported by leading names – BMW as Lifestyle Partner, Wikka and Ayurveda as Gifting partners, United Breweries and Fishing Cat as Beverage Partner, The Metropolitan Hotel & AMP; Spa as Hospitality Partner, The Man and Exotica magazine as Media partners, Brand Stand Bespoke Communications as PR Partner, Crystal Hues as Digital Partner and Red 93.5 Fm as Radio Partner.

