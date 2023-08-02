By Pratyush Kumar Panda

Greenwashing is the deceptive practice of falsely claiming that a product or process is environmentally friendly. It is a term used to describe companies’ attempts at portraying themselves as environmentally responsible while engaging in practices that are detrimental to the environment. A recent article delves into the issue of greenwashing and the impact it has on consumers and the environment.

The article describes how companies use greenwashing to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers who are willing to pay a premium for eco-friendly products. However, many of these companies are misrepresenting their products, using vague or misleading language to imply environmental benefits that are not substantiated. This practice not only misleads consumers but also undermines the efforts of genuinely eco-friendly companies.

Buyers should scrutinise claims made by companies and seek out third-party certifications, such as the Forest Stewardship Council or Rainforest Alliance, which are independent verifiers of a product’s environmental impact. Consumers must be vigilant in distinguishing between genuine eco-friendly products and those that are falsely marketed as such.

Greenwashing is a serious issue that has grown in proportion with the increase in environmental consciousness among consumers. As more companies attempt to profit from eco-conscious consumers, it is essential for buyers to be well-informed and to scrutinise the claims of the products they purchase. Education is key, and consumers must remain vigilant in order to protect the integrity of the environmental movement.

Greenwashing is a marketing tactic used by companies to promote their products as eco-friendly or environmentally conscious, even though they may not be. There are various types of greenwashing that businesses may engage in, either intentionally or unintentionally.

One common type of greenwashing involves vague or misleading statements. Companies may use terms like “natural” or “organic” without providing any evidence to support these claims. For instance, a cleaning product labeled as “natural” could still contain harmful chemicals, while a packaged food labeled as “organic” may not meet the required standards.

Another type of greenwashing involves the use of false or irrelevant labels and certifications. For example, a product may be labeled as “certified green” by an unknown or non-existent organisation. Alternatively, a company may promote the environmental benefits of a product that has little impact on the environment, such as a car with a slightly higher fuel efficiency than its competitors.

Companies may also engage in greenwashing by emphasising insignificant sustainability efforts. For example, a fashion brand may tout its use of recycled materials while ignoring its unethical labour practices or excessive water usage elsewhere in its production process.

In conclusion, greenwashing is a pervasive problem in today’s marketplace. It is essential for consumers to be aware of the various types of greenwashing and to thoroughly research and scrutinise products that claim to be eco-friendly or environmentally conscious.

Greenwashing is becoming increasingly prevalent in India as companies capitalise on the growing demand for environmentally friendly products. Many companies use deceptive marketing strategies to create the impression that their products are environmentally friendly, even though they may not be. Some companies also use green packaging and labeling to create the impression that their products are environmentally friendly, even though the product itself may be harmful to the environment.

Greenwashing has become a significant problem in India, as consumers become more aware of the impact their purchases have on the environment. The lack of regulation in the country has allowed companies to make false claims about their products without fear of repercussions. However, some organisations and consumer groups are working to increase awareness about greenwashing and hold companies accountable for their actions.

Overall, it is essential for consumers to do their research and be aware of greenwashing tactics before making purchasing decisions. By making informed choices, consumers can help promote truly environmentally friendly products and sustainable supply chain practices in India.

(Author is Head of ESG, LTIMindtree, Mumbai. Views are personal)