India Impact Summit: Socio Story’s summit on pressing themes like climate change, livelihood and healthcare

Despite the challenges being posed by the recent pandemic, the important thing is that we must be constantly moving forward towards the predetermined goals. A few of them include better health management, deeper adoption of technology, focus on learning and reskilling of employees, opening up of newer job opportunities, etc.

Keeping in view these bigger challenges which require momentum and the need to create livelihood opportunities, Socio Story Foundation- a non-profit development advocacy platform, would be organizing its annual flagship event called ‘India Impact Summit’- Moving from ideas to action. The event which will see notable stakeholders and speakers from different walks of life is scheduled to be organized at Le Meridien on December 15, 10 am onwards.

India Impact Summit aims to support developmental organisations by bringing all stakeholders together for purpose driven leadership and actions for a greater common good. The major themes of discussion for the summit are – Digital divide, Livelihood, Climate change and Healthcare. This event welcomes entrepreneurs, executives to educators, all connected by a dream of seeing a goal of a sustainable future.

Padma Bhushan Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, eminent environmentalist would be the Guest of Honour. Other eminent speakers like Vineet Rai, Founder of Aavishkaar Group, Dr Ritesh Malik, Founder of Innov8 coworking, Ashutosh Chadha, Director and Country head, govt affairs and public policy, Microsoft, Actor Arjun Gowda, MD of GMR-JV company R Ramakrishnan, India’s first wheelchair bodybuilder Anand Arnold and other influential leaders, CSR Heads, Government Representatives, Non-Profits, Academicians, Development Practitioners, etc., would be a part of the event.

Founder of Socio Story, Manoj Pachauri said, “Each year, we bring you a dedicated space to find inspiration, discuss ideas and connect with purpose driven leaders who are not only sharing this vision but bringing it to life. The world is now in great need of inclusive, sustainable, value-led solutions. The summit includes conference, panel discussions and social impact awards”.



Pachauri also added, “India Impact Summit by Socio Story will also recognise and award social impact leaders who are working on various sustainable development goals (UN-SDGs).”

Socio Story is a development advocacy platform that brings stories of social changemakers to the world and raises a voice on various pressing issues like climate change, education, poverty, healthcare, etc. It is a platform where social changemakers can share their tale and journey of toil, grit, and leadership towards achieving their social goals for creating a better India. It features and gives a platform to unsung social changemakers, spread positive news, celebrate their success, and showcase the positive social impact work of lesser-known or unvoiced change makers.